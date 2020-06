Amenities

This sweet waterfront home is tucked away in quiet residential Peconic. Completely renovated in the fall of 2019, the two-bedroom cottage offers beautiful views of Richmond Creek. There are private steps down to the sandy beach for swimming or kayaking. Rinse off in the outside shower, then relax inside in front of the fireplace or outside around the new gas grill. The town bay beach is 1/3 of a mile away at the end of Indian Neck Road and several vineyards are within an easy mile walk. Make this your perfect summer getaway.