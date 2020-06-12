148 Franklin Avenue

Amenities

Fantastic first floor 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of Pearl River with lovely sitting porch. Spacious, light filled home with hardwood floors with mahogany inlays, original wood moldings and trim work throughout. Generous sized eat in kitchen with dishwasher, updated bath, private laundry in mud room, use of basement for storage. Shared use of yard and one 1/2 of the 2-car garage in addition to off-steet parking space. Pearl River's vibrant downtown area is right at your doorstep. Enjoy the parks, town businesses, NJ transit train, buses, library, restaurants and more.