All apartments in Pearl River
Find more places like 148 Franklin Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pearl River, NY
/
148 Franklin Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

148 Franklin Avenue

148 Franklin Avenue · (845) 642-1525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pearl River
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

148 Franklin Avenue, Pearl River, NY 10965

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1291 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic first floor 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of Pearl River with lovely sitting porch. Spacious, light filled home with hardwood floors with mahogany inlays, original wood moldings and trim work throughout. Generous sized eat in kitchen with dishwasher, updated bath, private laundry in mud room, use of basement for storage. Shared use of yard and one 1/2 of the 2-car garage in addition to off-steet parking space. Pearl River's vibrant downtown area is right at your doorstep. Enjoy the parks, town businesses, NJ transit train, buses, library, restaurants and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 Franklin Avenue have any available units?
148 Franklin Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 148 Franklin Avenue have?
Some of 148 Franklin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 Franklin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
148 Franklin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Franklin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 148 Franklin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pearl River.
Does 148 Franklin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 148 Franklin Avenue does offer parking.
Does 148 Franklin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 148 Franklin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Franklin Avenue have a pool?
No, 148 Franklin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 148 Franklin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 148 Franklin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Franklin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 Franklin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 148 Franklin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 Franklin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 148 Franklin Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pearl River 1 BedroomsPearl River 3 Bedrooms
Pearl River Apartments with BalconyPearl River Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Pearl River Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJRutherford, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJ
Pelham Manor, NYIrvington, NYAirmont, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYHarrison, NYSleepy Hollow, NYWoodbury, NYWest Haverstraw, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
American Musical and Dramatic Academy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity