Apartment List
/
NY
/
oyster bay
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:58 PM

107 Apartments for rent in Oyster Bay, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oyster Bay apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
31 Hamilton Avenue
31 Hamilton Avenue, Oyster Bay, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, bright, comfortable 2-bedrm apartment. New stove, carpet, paint in 2019 Yard shared with other tenant. Walk to park, waterfront, shops, restaurants, LIRR

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
49 Kellogg Street
49 Kellogg Street, Oyster Bay, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
New renovation in 2019. First floor of 2 Family Home located on a lovely neighborhood street close to the Oyster Bay Village Shopping, Restaurants, Beach, Library, Schools, Banks, LIRR Station and Houses of Worship.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
140 Summers St
140 Summers Street, Oyster Bay, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
Spacious full house rental located in the heart of Oyster Bay. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living, dining room with open concept. Sunroom off kitchen opens up to a beautiful large yard.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
37 East Main Street
37 East Main Street, Oyster Bay, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,625
comfortable 1 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor. bright EIK, carpeted living room & bedroom. Landlord pays heat.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
108 Audrey Avenue
108 Audrey Avenue, Oyster Bay, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Nice small 2 bedrm apt on quiet street. walk to shopping, restaurants, LIRR, beach & park. Yard shared with 2nd floor tenant. absolutely NO smoking. Owner may agree to take pet

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
2 Anchorage Lane
2 Anchorage Lane, Oyster Bay, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Oyster Bay. Bright, spacious 2nd floor 1 bedroom unit in desirable Top of the Harbour. This unit offers a large bedroom, living room/dining room, efficiency kitchen, and full bath. Laundry on premises.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
37 Hamilton Avenue
37 Hamilton Avenue, Oyster Bay, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3rd floor aerie in beautiful renovated 4-family Victorian house in Historic Oyster Bay Hamlet. Quiet street. Near restaurants, Park, waterfront, shops. Walk to LIRR
Results within 5 miles of Oyster Bay

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Syosset
182 Southwood Cir
182 Southwood Circle, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2500 sqft
Beautiful Colonial with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and Office Room. 2500 Sq Ft Luxury Living Space with New Painting. New Roof. New Fence for Backyard. Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances including New Electric Range and New Refrigerator.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bayville
50-58 Bayville Avenue
50 Bayville Ave, Bayville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Bright One Bedroom apartment on the first floor, freshly painted with private yard and dedicated parking. Blocks away from the Bayville beach, restaurants and park.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Lattingtown
580 Lattingtown Road
580 Lattingtown Rd, Lattingtown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Charming and private 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, fieldstone cottage! Newly painted, wood floors redone, new furnace new cesspool, new gas stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer and updated electric. Locust Valley Schools, ample parking.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Locust Valley
74 Davis Street
74 Davis Street, Locust Valley, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
800 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom home in the heart of Locust Valley. Large kitchen with room for a 6 person dining table. Bathroom was gut renovated and kitchen appliances were replaced three years ago. Laundry in basement along with plenty of storage.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Syosset
69 Roosevelt Avenue
69 Roosevelt Avenue, Syosset, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet Street.. Near to Syosset LIRR.. Apartment is recently completely re-done. Brand new kitchen.. Brand new bathroom.. Brand new living area.. Brand new Bedroom with washer and dryer.. Private entrance.. On street parking..

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
17 Honved St
17 Honved Street, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1507 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Ranch, Updated Kitchen, Full Bathroom, Finished Basement.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Syosset
66 Terrehans Lane
66 Terrehans Lane, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1761 sqft
Whole house for rent. Freshly painted, bright and spacious Split style house. Diamond condition, Lot of updates, new refrigerator, new oven and more....This property features high ceiling, hardwood floor and a nice deck.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Syosset
35 Willis Avenue
35 Willis Avenue, Syosset, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
2137 sqft
Mint Condition, Mid-Block Young Colonial Houses 4 Beds, 3.5 Bath. Walking Distance to Train Station.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Locust Valley
187 Oyster Bay Road
187 Glen Cove Oyster Bay Road, Locust Valley, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
Beautifully renovated in 2018 with 2 new baths, new kitchen, wood floors throughout, new windows, new roof, new CAC, patio, sprinklers and landscaping. The Master bedroom can easily fit a KING size bed with dressers.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay Cove
26 Yellow Cote Road
26 Yellow Cote Road, Oyster Bay Cove, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
4500 sqft
Original Architects Design. Bright Spacious Modern Contemporary. A must See. Fab Viking Eik and Spa Bath. Hardwood and Granite thru out. Wonderful open layout with natural light. Situated on 2 + Acres in oyster bay cove

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Jericho
3 Fall Ln
3 Fall Lane, Jericho, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
1915 sqft
In The Middle Of East Birchwood and Quiet Street Location, The Hollywood Split Style and Freshly Painted House features Vaulted ceiling Living rm, updated kitchen, dinning rm. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full baths.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Matinecock
9 High Ridge Lane 9
9 High Ridge Lane, Matinecock, NY
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
An exquisite 7 bedroom, 8 bath Grand 5 Acre Estate located on the Gold Coast of Long Island. This 11,000+ Sq. Ft. home features 2 Master Bedroom Suites, one of which is located on the main level.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Syosset
41 Eaton Road
41 Eaton Road, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
Beautiful Clearview Village Split. Rented Furnished for 6 months to 1 year. Brand New Furniture.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Syosset
32 Walters Avenue
32 Walters Avenue, Syosset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Beautiful 2nd Floor, 2 Bedroom Apartment In A Legal 2 Family Home In North Syosset. Close To Town & Railroad. Living Room, Eat In Kitchen, 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Washer/Dryer. Village Elementary, Southwoods Middle School & Syosset High School.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bayville
388 Bayville Avenue
388 Bayville Avenue, Bayville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2200 sqft
FURNISHED - 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Contemporary . Located In Beautiful Bayville. Updated, With Open Floor Plan, Water-views from Master Bedroom, Gas Fireplace, Large Deck Perfect For Entertaining. Year Lease with option to renew.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Jericho
81 Village Dr
81 Village Drive, Jericho, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
Great Location, Close to Wholefood and HMart supermarkets. Close to train station. Close to Major highway 5 Bedrooms, Finished basement
Results within 10 miles of Oyster Bay
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
18 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,848
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,246
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,792
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
City Guide for Oyster Bay, NY

If you pay attention to popular culture, you might just know a little something about Oyster Bay already. That's because Billy Joel mentions the town in his song The Ballad of Billy the Kid and parts of the town were used when filming Meet the Parents.

Located on the north shore of Long Island, Oyster Bay is just what you might expect from a lovely beach town on the Long Island Sound. The town is known for its lovely, big homes with green yards and pristine coastline. It's also pretty close to New York City, so it's a popular spot for lots of commuters. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Oyster Bay, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oyster Bay apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Oyster Bay 1 BedroomsOyster Bay 2 BedroomsOyster Bay 3 Bedrooms
Oyster Bay Apartments with BalconyOyster Bay Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOyster Bay Apartments with Parking
Oyster Bay Apartments with Washer-DryerOyster Bay Dog Friendly ApartmentsOyster Bay Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYHuntington Station, NY
Port Chester, NYRockville Centre, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYHewlett, NYOld Greenwich, CTGreat Neck Estates, NYSmithtown, NYSands Point, NYWest Islip, NY
Oceanside, NYFarmingdale, NYPelham Manor, NYPemberwick, CTRiverside, CTSea Cliff, NYHarrison, NYRoslyn, NYEast Meadow, NYPort Washington North, NYManhasset, NYSyosset, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
CUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeCUNY Lehman College
Iona College