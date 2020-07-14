Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avalon Ossining.
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
bike storage
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
game room
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
playground
Avalon Ossining, only 1 mile from the Ossining Metro-North Railroad Station, offers thoughtfully designed 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments that include contemporary kitchens with Energy Star appliances, walk-in closets, and a washer/dryer. Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center and outdoor swimming pool, on-site children’s play area, and outdoor grilling areas.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 2-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $125 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $60 amenity fee
Additional: Trash: $20/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $600 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in the lease;
Covered lot: $30/month;
Detached garage: $184.76/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit (sizes vary): $30-75/month
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Avalon Ossining have any available units?
Avalon Ossining has 3 units available starting at $2,246 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Avalon Ossining have?
Some of Avalon Ossining's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon Ossining currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon Ossining is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avalon Ossining pet-friendly?
Yes, Avalon Ossining is pet friendly.
Does Avalon Ossining offer parking?
Yes, Avalon Ossining offers parking.
Does Avalon Ossining have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avalon Ossining offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon Ossining have a pool?
Yes, Avalon Ossining has a pool.
Does Avalon Ossining have accessible units?
No, Avalon Ossining does not have accessible units.
Does Avalon Ossining have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon Ossining has units with dishwashers.
Does Avalon Ossining have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Avalon Ossining has units with air conditioning.