8 Putters Way

Welcome to the Fairways luxury community, it allows you to enjoy your everyday life ! This is a beautiful townhouse which is surrounded by luscious golf landscaping and it is close to Highway, Shopping and Orange Regional Hospital. There are 3 bedrooms and a renovated lower level which provides an extra spacious room. The separate dining room is full of sunlight. The 2 car garage and parking space provides at least 4 parking spaces. In addition to all these spacious room in the house, you are entitled to use the workout room, billiards table, library, kitchen, television and piano in the clubhouse. In the midsummer, the swimming pool is the gorgeous place for relaxation.