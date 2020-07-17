All apartments in Orange County
8 Putters Way

8 Putters Way · No Longer Available
Location

8 Putters Way, Orange County, NY 10940

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
Welcome to the Fairways luxury community, it allows you to enjoy your everyday life ! This is a beautiful townhouse which is surrounded by luscious golf landscaping and it is close to Highway, Shopping and Orange Regional Hospital. There are 3 bedrooms and a renovated lower level which provides an extra spacious room. The separate dining room is full of sunlight. The 2 car garage and parking space provides at least 4 parking spaces. In addition to all these spacious room in the house, you are entitled to use the workout room, billiards table, library, kitchen, television and piano in the clubhouse. In the midsummer, the swimming pool is the gorgeous place for relaxation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Putters Way have any available units?
8 Putters Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, NY.
What amenities does 8 Putters Way have?
Some of 8 Putters Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Putters Way currently offering any rent specials?
8 Putters Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Putters Way pet-friendly?
No, 8 Putters Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 8 Putters Way offer parking?
Yes, 8 Putters Way offers parking.
Does 8 Putters Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Putters Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Putters Way have a pool?
Yes, 8 Putters Way has a pool.
Does 8 Putters Way have accessible units?
No, 8 Putters Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Putters Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Putters Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Putters Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Putters Way does not have units with air conditioning.
