Orange County, NY
41 Old State Route 208
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

41 Old State Route 208

41 Old State Hwy 208 · (845) 457-9174
Location

41 Old State Hwy 208, Orange County, NY 12549

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Very spacious 1600 square foot 2 Bed, 2 Full Bath Apartment located in Montgomery, NY....GARAGE PARKING....This apartment has Cathedral ceilings in the large Living room, Updated Kitchen and Baths, Laundry room with Washer and Dryer plus space for Desk/Home Office, Large windows makes it very bright and a large Master Bedroom with a Walk-in closet and big Bathroom....Plenty of closet space and Storage spaces....This unit also has a nice cobblestone patio to relax/ BBQ on and an area in the back if you like to garden....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Old State Route 208 have any available units?
41 Old State Route 208 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 41 Old State Route 208 have?
Some of 41 Old State Route 208's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Old State Route 208 currently offering any rent specials?
41 Old State Route 208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Old State Route 208 pet-friendly?
No, 41 Old State Route 208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 41 Old State Route 208 offer parking?
Yes, 41 Old State Route 208 offers parking.
Does 41 Old State Route 208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 Old State Route 208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Old State Route 208 have a pool?
No, 41 Old State Route 208 does not have a pool.
Does 41 Old State Route 208 have accessible units?
No, 41 Old State Route 208 does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Old State Route 208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 Old State Route 208 has units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Old State Route 208 have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Old State Route 208 does not have units with air conditioning.
