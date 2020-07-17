41 Old State Route 208

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Very spacious 1600 square foot 2 Bed, 2 Full Bath Apartment located in Montgomery, NY....GARAGE PARKING....This apartment has Cathedral ceilings in the large Living room, Updated Kitchen and Baths, Laundry room with Washer and Dryer plus space for Desk/Home Office, Large windows makes it very bright and a large Master Bedroom with a Walk-in closet and big Bathroom....Plenty of closet space and Storage spaces....This unit also has a nice cobblestone patio to relax/ BBQ on and an area in the back if you like to garden....