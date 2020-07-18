2837 State Route 17K

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

PINE BUSH SCHOOLS!!! Check out this 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment located in the Town of Crawford and in the Pine Bush School District. This rental is a short 15-20 minutes drive to a variety of restaurants, shopping, parks, most major highways including Interstate 84, State Route 17k, State Route 302 and within a 20 minutes drive to Middletown's Business District on Route 211. This rental also features a large kitchen, dining area with tiled floors, carpeted living room, two spacious bedrooms and full bathroom. This is such a great rental opportunity so don't delay and call today for your showing!!!