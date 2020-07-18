All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

2837 State Route 17K

2837 State Highway 17k · (845) 457-9174
Location

2837 State Highway 17k, Orange County, NY 10915

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
PINE BUSH SCHOOLS!!! Check out this 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartment located in the Town of Crawford and in the Pine Bush School District. This rental is a short 15-20 minutes drive to a variety of restaurants, shopping, parks, most major highways including Interstate 84, State Route 17k, State Route 302 and within a 20 minutes drive to Middletown's Business District on Route 211. This rental also features a large kitchen, dining area with tiled floors, carpeted living room, two spacious bedrooms and full bathroom. This is such a great rental opportunity so don't delay and call today for your showing!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

