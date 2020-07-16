202 St Andrews Road

Amenities

3 BEDROOMS!!! VC SCHOOLS!!! NEWLY RENOVATED!!! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is a great rental opportunity located right in the Valley Central School District, close to the new Hannafords Shopping Center, 24 hour fitness center, a variety of local parks, the Wallkill Rail Trail and a short 10 minutes drive to major highways. This apartment boasts many amenities such as an open layout concept, three sizable bedrooms with a den/office space, kitchen, large living living room, laundry room, hardwood flooring throughout, beautiful front porch, off street parking... this rental has so much to offer!!! Don't pass this opportunity by, CALL TODAY FOR YOUR SHOWING!!!