Last updated March 17 2020 at 2:48 AM

202 St Andrews Road

202 Saint Andrews Road · (845) 457-9174
Location

202 Saint Andrews Road, Orange County, NY 12586

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
3 BEDROOMS!!! VC SCHOOLS!!! NEWLY RENOVATED!!! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is a great rental opportunity located right in the Valley Central School District, close to the new Hannafords Shopping Center, 24 hour fitness center, a variety of local parks, the Wallkill Rail Trail and a short 10 minutes drive to major highways. This apartment boasts many amenities such as an open layout concept, three sizable bedrooms with a den/office space, kitchen, large living living room, laundry room, hardwood flooring throughout, beautiful front porch, off street parking... this rental has so much to offer!!! Don't pass this opportunity by, CALL TODAY FOR YOUR SHOWING!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

