Ontario County, NY
212 Carter Rd
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

212 Carter Rd

212 Carter Rd · No Longer Available
Location

212 Carter Rd, Ontario County, NY 14456

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
clubhouse
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
Solar Townhome with Radiant Floors - Property Id: 309538

Live in a sustainable neighborhood with solar power, organic gardens, walking trails and walking distance to schools and community center.

Pre leasing. Available in January 2021.

Town homes are two stories, 2 bedrooms plus a home office area. Radiant Floors on first floor and Central AC.

Rent includes all heat, electricity, water/sewer and trash/recycling (with some restrictions).

Accepting applications now.

Leases will be signed in August for January occupancy. Only 4 rental units available for January. First month and security upon occupancy.

Equal Housing Opportunity

The Solar Village Company and all affiliated entities will not give any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, handicap, familial status, or national origin, or intent to make any such preferences, limitation, or discrimination.

All home sales and rentals are available on an equal opportunity basis.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309538
Property Id 309538

(RLNE5893290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

