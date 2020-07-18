212 Carter Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning clubhouse some paid utils

Solar Townhome with Radiant Floors - Property Id: 309538



Live in a sustainable neighborhood with solar power, organic gardens, walking trails and walking distance to schools and community center.



Pre leasing. Available in January 2021.



Town homes are two stories, 2 bedrooms plus a home office area. Radiant Floors on first floor and Central AC.



Rent includes all heat, electricity, water/sewer and trash/recycling (with some restrictions).



Accepting applications now.



Leases will be signed in August for January occupancy. Only 4 rental units available for January. First month and security upon occupancy.



Equal Housing Opportunity



The Solar Village Company and all affiliated entities will not give any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, handicap, familial status, or national origin, or intent to make any such preferences, limitation, or discrimination.



All home sales and rentals are available on an equal opportunity basis.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309538

