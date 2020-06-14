Apartment List
81 Apartments for rent in Oceanside, NY with garage

Oceanside apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
140 Atlantic Avenue
140 Atlantic Avenue, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful large spacious townhouse, Eat in Kitchen, Living Room w/ FP, Dining Room, 1/2 Bath, WI Laundry Rm, deck w/ Gas BBQ, Master Bedroom w/ Full large Bath, Stall Shower and separate Tub, WI Closet, Bedroom, Bedroom Full Bath, Full finished

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
3676 Illona Ln
3676 Illona Lane, Oceanside, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1900 sqft
Beautiful Whole House Rental On Oversized Property In The Exclusive Madison Development Of Oceanside. Close to School 9 Elem and Middle School.
Results within 1 mile of Oceanside
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Rockville Centre
27 Units Available
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,805
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1202 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Island Park
1 Unit Available
83 Ostend Road
83 Ostend Road, Island Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1230 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Whole House rental with Full Finished Basement, 1 Car Attached Garage Huge Deck Patio & Yard.
Results within 5 miles of Oceanside
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,755
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Central District
2 Units Available
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,427
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Valley Stream
2 Units Available
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,597
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Central District
1 Unit Available
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
540 Green Place
540 Green Place, Woodmere, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4 Bedroom Ranch In Woodmere Park. Renovated Eik W/Granite Countertops, Updated Appliances & Cabinets. Igs, 2 Car Garage. Move Right In, Quiet Residential Tree Lined Street.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
East End South
1 Unit Available
128 Harding Avenue
128 Harding Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Prime Beachside Location!Immaculate Upper 3 bed.2 Bath Unit W/Pvt Deck and Garage! Priceless! Very spacious open Layout,Sep.Entrance,HWFlrs,Updated Kit,FDR,LR,Pvt Washer&Dryer.Tenant pays Electric,60% heat &Hot water. Cold Water Included. No Pets.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
East End South
1 Unit Available
355 E Broadway
355 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Gracious 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom apartment right by the beach and boardwalk! Large living room w/ wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, formal dining room, large eat-in-kitchen, lots of closets, entry foyer, front porch, plus shared

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
East End South
1 Unit Available
120 Mitchell Avenue
120 Mitchel Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning Summer Rental!Available August 1 through September 2!Beachside Location!Immaculate and Beautifully Decorated Upper 3Bed,2Full Modern Baths Unit,(King bed,Queen&Double pullout)Brand New Open Eik,Top of the Line Workmanship!LR

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
West End
1 Unit Available
59 Nebraska St
59 Nebraska Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1938 sqft
Westends finest. Where the sky meets the sea. This One of a Kind Modern home will be sure to exceed all your wants and expectations. No expense spared. Custom paver driveway and walkway. Radiant heat, 2 covered private decks w/ fans.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
254 W Bay Drive
254 West Bay Drive, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$37,500
Diamond Condition Waterfront Colonial On Open Bay Top Of The Line Everything! Completely Renovated Incredible Open Floor Plan Kitchen W/Stunning Open Bay Views.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
East End South
1 Unit Available
651 Shore Road
651 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
*New Floors Just Put In!* Magnificent Bright Newly Renovated Townhouse Condo With Cathedral Ceilings. Brand New Kitchen! 3 Bedroom And 2 Full Baths. Large 2 Car Garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
East End South
1 Unit Available
111 Mitchell Avenue
111 Mitchel Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Duplex Home with Open Layout in The President street section of Long Beach side location! 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Updated Kitchen, bathrooms, a terrace and 1 car Garage. Located on a beach block.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
49 N Central Avenue
49 North Central Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1067 sqft
One month free rent being offered as incentive.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Franklin Square
1 Unit Available
272 Courthouse Road
272 Courthouse Rd, Franklin Square, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Large, open and immaculately kept 2 bedroom apartment in Franklin Square schools. Quiet location just outside of NYC border and conveniently located near all major roads, public transportation, shopping and schools.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
East End North
1 Unit Available
36 Forester Street
36 Forrester Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2339 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 bath Cape on the Canal with dock, bulkhead and large yard. Master bedroom with full bath. Garage. Storage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Central District
1 Unit Available
22 W Walnut Street
22 West Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautiful Westholme, Beachside Upper Apartment in Best Location, Center of Town, Close to Beach, LIRR, Shopping & Restaurants, Nicely Updated, Stainless Steel & Granite in Kitchen W/Nook & Deck, Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room W/Deck,

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Garden City
1 Unit Available
100 Hilton Avenue
100 Hilton Avenue, Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
Move-in ready. Completely renovated unit features open kitchen w/high end stainless appliances & new, efficient vent for cooktop, marble baths, hardwood floors, custom moldings & recessed lighting.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Garden City South
1 Unit Available
484 Croyden Road
484 Croydon Road, Garden City South, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
This great rental house is situated in the desirable neighborhood of Garden City South & it is nestled away on a dead end road.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
641 Chestnut Street
641 Chestnut Street, Cedarhurst, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Townhouse Rental Unit on the First Floor with a private finished basement. Fully Renovated.
City Guide for Oceanside, NY

Oceanside is home of the original Nathan Famous, the best hot dogs on the planet!

As you probably guessed from the name, Oceanside is a coastal town, that is to say, it is located near an ocean. The original name was South Bay (still keeping to the coastal theme), and the scenery is breathtaking. This community should probably enter the Guinness Book of World records for the most name changes for a city! After South Bay, the area was named Christian Hook, then Oceanville. This name had to be changed because there was another Oceanville in New York; hence Oceanside, which wouldn't you say is a prettier name? Here is all the information you need to find an apartment in Oceanside, so if you’re ready, let’s go! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Oceanside, NY

Oceanside apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

