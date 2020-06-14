Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:10 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Northport, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Northport renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Northport
1 Unit Available
59 Lisa Drive
59 Lisa Drive, Northport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2800 sqft
Lovely condo. Close distance to quaint waterfront Northport Village. Comfortable home LR has fireplace. Small decks off LR and Master bedroom. Beautiful wood floors on main level. Approx 3 miles to Northport LIRR. Generator.
Results within 1 mile of Northport

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Fort Salonga
1 Unit Available
5 Blanchard Dr
5 Blanchard Drive, Fort Salonga, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Mint++ Updated Ranch Rental With 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, CAC, Granite Kitchen, Wood Floors, Finished Basement, Oversized Patio, Large Fenced Yard, Garage.
Results within 5 miles of Northport
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Huntington Station
14 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,785
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,602
1517 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
425 New York Ave 5
425 New York Ave, Huntington, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Gorgeous 2 Bdrm 2 Bth w/ Hdwd Flrs in the Village - Property Id: 259154 Sunlit & Bright Spacious 2 Bdrms, 2 Baths, Closets Galore, Wood Floors Throughout, Gorgeous Light Bathrooms, Lvrm/Dnrm Combo, EIK w/ Multiple cabinets, Washer & Dryer Room in

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Halesite
1 Unit Available
15 Noyes Ln
15 Noyes Lane, Halesite, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
2500 sqft
Beautiful 2500sq foot Home Located In Desirable Halesite. Close To Huntington Harbor w/ Winter Water Views. Walking Distance To Huntington Village. Impeccably Maintained Spacious Home Has 4 Bdr, 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
180 Woodhull Road
180 Woodhull Road, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Available For July Occupancy!! A beautiful spacious Huntington Must See! Plenty of Parking. 2 Br, 1.5 bath on a Half Acre Lot. S/S Appliances, Granite Counter Tops.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
178 Woodhull Road
178 Woodhull Rd, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Available for July Occupancy! A Beautiful Spacious Huntington Must See! Plenty of Parking. 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath on a Half Acre Lot. S/S Applinaces, Washer/Dryer Laundry Rm/Office, Hardwood Floors, Gas Fuel.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
7 Platt Pl
7 Platt Place, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Furnished rental with flexible lease option. Huntington Village Victorian with large wrap around porch sits just 1 block to village. Entertain easily in this home with an open floor plan with crown moldings & wood floors throughout.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Elwood
1 Unit Available
178 Summer Circle
178 Summer Cir, Elwood, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
2900 sqft
Stunning, brand new condominium for rent in the rarely available Seasons at Elwood. Step off the elevator penthouse-style into this never-been lived-in 2 bed, 2.5 bath home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Commack
1 Unit Available
174 Ketay Drive
174 South Ketay Drive, Commack, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
2250 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated Hi Ranch Located in a peaceful Cul-De-Sec with wide backyard. This Well Maintained home features Inviting Bright Living room with Updated Anderson picture Window. New LED high-hats & Lights throughout; 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Elwood
1 Unit Available
46 Ciro Street
46 Ciro Street, Elwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 New Baths upstairs of a Hi Ranch. Hardwood Floors, EIK, Lr, DR. Large deck off the Dining Room

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
2 Union Place
2 Union Pl, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Huntington's Luxury Apt w/ 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths Washer & Dryer in Unit. Granite counter tops, hardwood floors, elevator, as well as virtual audio for visitors. Super on site. Short stroll to Huntington Village. Private parking.
Results within 10 miles of Northport

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Smithtown
1 Unit Available
55 Winston Drive
55 Winston Drive, Smithtown, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
Large, gorgeous home newly updated w/granite and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors & tile throughout. Huge master suite with separate full bathroom inc. double sinks & whirlpool tub.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Commack
1 Unit Available
34 Walter Court
34 Walter Court, Commack, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
house just painted and wood floors redone 3 car limit. tenant is to have renters insurance . No pets no smoking. Local landlord,private fenced yard.CAC Kitchen and baths updated,gas cooking ,oil HW heat.Close to shopping &resturants&,transporation.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Commack
1 Unit Available
35 Mayfair Gardens
35 Mayfair Gardens, Commack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful One Bedroom Apartment With Large Bedroom And Living/Dining Space. Hardwood Floors In Living Area And Carpet In Bedroom. Great Closet Space. Pet Friendly With Some Restrictions. Laundry On Site. Management Pays Realtor Fees.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Northport, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Northport renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

