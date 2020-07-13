Apartment List
131 Apartments for rent in North New Hyde Park, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North New Hyde Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common a...

1 Unit Available
North New Hyde Park
2000 Royal Court
2000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
1940 sqft
North Hills. Fabulous Penthouse residence previously a model unit. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath corner residence, South East exposure. Features windows all around. Private balcony off the living and dinning room.
Results within 1 mile of North New Hyde Park

1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
629 5th Avenue
629 5th Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 629 5th Avenue in New Hyde Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
410 Jericho Turnpike
410 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in the heart of New Hyde Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large living room leads to kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

1 Unit Available
North Hills
34 Windsor Gate Drive
34 Windsor Gate Drive, North Hills, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Beautiful townhouse is The Gates community. New appliances in kitchen with Granite counters. Spacious Master Suite with 2 Walk-Ins and master bath. Updated full bath in hallway. Convenient to highways.

1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
1616 Lowell Avenue
1616 Lowell Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1233 sqft
Whole House Rental Located in the Village of New Hyde Park. This Cape Home Has 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room and Eat-In Kitchen.

1 Unit Available
Glen Oaks
73-19 263
73-19 263rd Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2 Bedrooms, Living Room, Full Bath, Kitchen, New Washer and Dryer, Storage

1 Unit Available
Floral Park
73 Elizabeth Street
73 Elizabeth Street, Floral Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1092 sqft
Mint 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Apartment on the 1st flr & Basement of a 2 Family House. Full Finished Basement with laundry rm included. The Apartment was Fully renovated. There is a 1 Car Garage and driveway parking for 2 cars.

1 Unit Available
Glen Oaks
26910 Grand Central Parkway
269-10 Grand Central Parkway, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1173 sqft
Have it All!! Brand new rental. This absolutely breathtaking showplace boasts award winning eat in kitchen with state of the art appliances. Two designer baths including jacuzzi and enlarged custom shower. 2 full bedrooms with extra closets.

1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
1105 Jericho Turnpike
1105 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Great 2 Bedroom Apartment Located on Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park Village with a Living Room, Efficient Kitchen and Full Bath. Hardwood Floors Throughout. A Must See!

1 Unit Available
Floral Park
270-11 79 Avenue
270-11 79th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 270-11 79 Avenue in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
Garden City Park
17 Central Ave
17 Central Avenue, Garden City Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1314 sqft
Totally redone with open concept. Hardwood floors, new windows, new kitchen, new baths, Hi-Hats, Large Queen- size bedrooms, lots of closets, Large basement for storage, Lite and bright. Good size yard.

1 Unit Available
Glen Oaks
261-22 Langston Avenue
261-22 Langston Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 261-22 Langston Avenue in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
Floral Park
86-29 261st Street
86-29 261st Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautifully updated, sunny and spacious brick Ranch house rental. This home features three bedrooms, one full bath, an updated eat in kitchen with granite, a private backyard and a one car garage. In School District #26.
Results within 5 miles of North New Hyde Park
8 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,726
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,087
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
9 Units Available
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,680
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,925
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
5 Units Available
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,401
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1286 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
8 Units Available
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,084
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,680
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
4 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,848
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,868
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
7 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,752
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.

1 Unit Available
Mineola
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.

1 Unit Available
Bayside
80-34 223 Street
80-34 223rd Street, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
1700 sqft
Introducing Beautiful, Sun-drenched, Well Maintained Tudor for rent on a manicured 7500 sq ft lot. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Kitchen is being updated and will have new appliances.

1 Unit Available
Bayside
209-34 41 Avenue
209-34 41st Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful Duplex unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms - Large Living Room ~ Formal Dining Room ~ Hardwood Floors ~ Updated Kitchen ~ Garage ~ Driveway ~ Washer & Dryer ~ Large Lower Level Den/Family Room ~ Private Backyard ~ Easy Access to the LIRR

1 Unit Available
Williston Park
711 Willis Avenue
711 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Top Floor Unit. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Indoor Parking

1 Unit Available
Williston Park
717 Willis Avenue
717 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Location, Location, Location! Welcome To This Spacious One Bedroom Situated In The Heart Of Williston Park, Updated Kitchen And Bath Washer/Dryer. Includes 1 Space In Parking Garage, Pet Friendly And Minutes Away From Shopping And Lirr.
City Guide for North New Hyde Park, NY

Noted as "A Great Place to Live," North Hyde Park in New York was once home to New York's fourth royal governor - a man named Thomas Dongan. After being granted a parcel of 800 acres in the late 17th century, Dongan built an estate on the land called Dongan's Farm. However, the estate holder had to flee several years later as his prominent role no longer held weight among the locals. King James II fell from power in Ireland and England, thereby causing the governor's title and influence to be...

Eventually, the land was sold into parcels for farming, or raising cattle. However, the expanding cattle trade in the West caused area farmers to pursue other interests - probably the reason people shy away from eating meat in this area today. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in North New Hyde Park, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North New Hyde Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

