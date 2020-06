Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful and Spacious Main Level 2 Bedroom apartment is renovated and move in ready! New appliances, New Kitchen and Bath, New floors, includes washer and dryer, use of yard and all utilities are included. Pet friendly. N/S. This one will not last!