Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:01 AM

32 Chambers Street - 1

32 Chambers St · (845) 800-0849
Location

32 Chambers St, Newburgh, NY 12550
Newburgh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 5000 sqft

Amenities

parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Large 3 story building in a great neighborhood only 1 block from Liberty and Broadway, where most restaurants and shops are. The building has 1200 square feet on floor 3 and 2 and an additional 2600 square feet on the first floor. Floor one has 10-16 foot ceilings, Floor 2 has 10 foot ceilings Floor 3 has 10 foot ceilings.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Chambers Street - 1 have any available units?
32 Chambers Street - 1 has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 32 Chambers Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
32 Chambers Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Chambers Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 32 Chambers Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newburgh.
Does 32 Chambers Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 32 Chambers Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 32 Chambers Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Chambers Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Chambers Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 32 Chambers Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 32 Chambers Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 32 Chambers Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Chambers Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Chambers Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Chambers Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Chambers Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
