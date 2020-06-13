284 Liberty Street B

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets some paid utils

Charming Apt. on Historic Liberty Street - Property Id: 88760



This stylish 1 bedroom has been thoughtfully renovated and super insulated to greatly exceed Energy Star performance which means more comfort and a heating & cooling bill that can be as little as 15% of comparable units depending on usage. Attention paid to preserving historic character while adding modern features: exposed brick, new stainless appliances and kitchen cabinets. Bedroom fits queen mattress & has a walk-in closet. On the ground level with private entrance and small porch. Walking distance to restaurants, entertainment and the water front.



Asking $1,100.00. Landlord pays for security system, trash, water, sewer, tenant pays gas & electric, can earn a rebate if energy utilization targets are met. Small dogs OK with pet deposit. No broker fee. Must see!



Needed: 3 financial references, proof of income, a 1 month security deposit and a credit check. Renters insurance recommended. NO SMOKING allowed.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88760

