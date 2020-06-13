All apartments in Newburgh
/
Newburgh, NY
/
284 Liberty Street B
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

284 Liberty Street B

284 Liberty Street · No Longer Available
Location

284 Liberty Street, Newburgh, NY 12550
Newburgh

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Apt. on Historic Liberty Street - Property Id: 88760

This stylish 1 bedroom has been thoughtfully renovated and super insulated to greatly exceed Energy Star performance which means more comfort and a heating & cooling bill that can be as little as 15% of comparable units depending on usage. Attention paid to preserving historic character while adding modern features: exposed brick, new stainless appliances and kitchen cabinets. Bedroom fits queen mattress & has a walk-in closet. On the ground level with private entrance and small porch. Walking distance to restaurants, entertainment and the water front.

Asking $1,100.00. Landlord pays for security system, trash, water, sewer, tenant pays gas & electric, can earn a rebate if energy utilization targets are met. Small dogs OK with pet deposit. No broker fee. Must see!

Needed: 3 financial references, proof of income, a 1 month security deposit and a credit check. Renters insurance recommended. NO SMOKING allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88760
Property Id 88760

(RLNE5795613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

