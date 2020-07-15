127 Johnston St 3

Amenities
Huge, beautifully renovated 3 bedroom on Johnston - Property Id: 238120
This huge, beautifully and newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment in a stately townhouse is located in the heart of Newburgh's Historic East End.
The unit features hard-wood floors, Anderson windows, new kitchen appliances and cabinets, recessed LED lighting, a large bath with tub, and central air. The living room has a charming bay window.
You are near the action: Downing Park, the Shelter Café, farmer's market, fine dining, galleries, live entertainment, & boutiques as well as the waterfront are all nearby. Stores, supermarkets, & NY Stewart Intl Airport are minutes away by car, taxi or bus.
Luxury, walk-ability—all in a vibrant creative Hudson Valley community.
Landlord pays broker's fees, water, sewer, and garbage. Tenant is responsible for electric and heating. One-month security deposit. No cats. Small dogs by approval with a $300.00 pet deposit. No smokers.
