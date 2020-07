Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate and furnished 4 BR in Town of New Windsor NY. Hardwood floors throughout, Stainless appliances, Flat screen TV, 1 car garage and driveway. Looking for move in on July 1st 2020. Don't wait. Credit Report and Showing paperwork must be completed before showings. Tenant to pay commission fee equal to 1/2 of one months rent, Security Deposit and First months rent.