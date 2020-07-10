All apartments in New City
75 Eagle Ridge Way

75 Eagle Ridge Way · (845) 999-3948
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

75 Eagle Ridge Way, New City, NY 10954

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
If you are looking for style and convenience look no further, this well maintained and updated end unit townhome is waiting for you. From the moment you enter you will find yourself in a very light, unit with an open floor plan and windows galore. Lower level has the room you want when you want to unwind. Granite countertops, washer dryer and a lot of windows. Enjoy a private balcony, your own garage with additional outdoor parking close enough to unit to call your own, pool, playground, close to shopping, transportation, and major highways. Don't miss out on this fabulous location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Eagle Ridge Way have any available units?
75 Eagle Ridge Way has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75 Eagle Ridge Way have?
Some of 75 Eagle Ridge Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Eagle Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
75 Eagle Ridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Eagle Ridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 75 Eagle Ridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New City.
Does 75 Eagle Ridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 75 Eagle Ridge Way offers parking.
Does 75 Eagle Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 Eagle Ridge Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Eagle Ridge Way have a pool?
Yes, 75 Eagle Ridge Way has a pool.
Does 75 Eagle Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 75 Eagle Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Eagle Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 Eagle Ridge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Eagle Ridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Eagle Ridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.
