75 Eagle Ridge Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

If you are looking for style and convenience look no further, this well maintained and updated end unit townhome is waiting for you. From the moment you enter you will find yourself in a very light, unit with an open floor plan and windows galore. Lower level has the room you want when you want to unwind. Granite countertops, washer dryer and a lot of windows. Enjoy a private balcony, your own garage with additional outdoor parking close enough to unit to call your own, pool, playground, close to shopping, transportation, and major highways. Don't miss out on this fabulous location!