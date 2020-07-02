All apartments in New City
149 Treetop Circle

149 Treetop Circle · (845) 729-8840
Location

149 Treetop Circle, New City, NY 10954

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Awesome 2BR/2BA townhouse, fully furnished (or not, your choice) magnificently updated from top to bottom. Gourmet kitchen with designer cabinets, quartz countertops, full tile back splash , center island, stainless steel appliances & recessed lighting. Enjoy your morning coffee or after work drink from one of two balconies overlooking beautifully landscaped, Paradise-like gardens. Lower level has additional room plus washer and dryer. One car garage, driveway, plus plenty of street parking. Wonderfully landscaped community plus pool, tennis courts & community room. All this plus award-winning Clarkstown schools. Express Bus to NYC stops right outside complex. Close to Palisades Parkway, New York State Thruway Garden State Parkway. Small dogs Considered (Under 25 pounds)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Treetop Circle have any available units?
149 Treetop Circle has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 149 Treetop Circle have?
Some of 149 Treetop Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 Treetop Circle currently offering any rent specials?
149 Treetop Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Treetop Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 149 Treetop Circle is pet friendly.
Does 149 Treetop Circle offer parking?
Yes, 149 Treetop Circle offers parking.
Does 149 Treetop Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 149 Treetop Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Treetop Circle have a pool?
Yes, 149 Treetop Circle has a pool.
Does 149 Treetop Circle have accessible units?
No, 149 Treetop Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Treetop Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 149 Treetop Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 149 Treetop Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 Treetop Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
