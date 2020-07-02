149 Treetop Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Awesome 2BR/2BA townhouse, fully furnished (or not, your choice) magnificently updated from top to bottom. Gourmet kitchen with designer cabinets, quartz countertops, full tile back splash , center island, stainless steel appliances & recessed lighting. Enjoy your morning coffee or after work drink from one of two balconies overlooking beautifully landscaped, Paradise-like gardens. Lower level has additional room plus washer and dryer. One car garage, driveway, plus plenty of street parking. Wonderfully landscaped community plus pool, tennis courts & community room. All this plus award-winning Clarkstown schools. Express Bus to NYC stops right outside complex. Close to Palisades Parkway, New York State Thruway Garden State Parkway. Small dogs Considered (Under 25 pounds)