All apartments in New City
Find more places like 1 Muir Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New City, NY
/
1 Muir Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

1 Muir Lane

1 Muir Lane · (914) 924-4450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1 Muir Lane, New City, NY 10956

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 2676 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Ever think you could find a beautifully maintained whole house rental that offers plenty of rooms, storage space, and is chock full of closets too? A big deck, level private fenced yard, cul de sac location and central air conditioning? Well you found it! This freshly painted one of kind beauty has multiple options to work from home, a mother daughter set up, 6 bedrooms - 3 up, 3 down, 3 full bathrooms with everything updated and is ready for a July 1st occupancy. With a triple wide driveway for off street parking be sure to call today to make this your home sweet home. Pets may be considered on a case by case basis. Landlord will even maintain the landscaping! Call for a copy of a walk-through video! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D2jCeyzTG9c&feature=em-share_video_user

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Muir Lane have any available units?
1 Muir Lane has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Muir Lane have?
Some of 1 Muir Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Muir Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1 Muir Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Muir Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Muir Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1 Muir Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1 Muir Lane does offer parking.
Does 1 Muir Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Muir Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Muir Lane have a pool?
No, 1 Muir Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1 Muir Lane have accessible units?
No, 1 Muir Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Muir Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Muir Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Muir Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1 Muir Lane has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1 Muir Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYClifton, NJEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJFair Lawn, NJ
Bergenfield, NJOssining, NYRidgewood, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJMamaroneck, NYNanuet, NYWest Haverstraw, NYNyack, NYPomona, NYPearl River, NYAirmont, NY
Sleepy Hollow, NYTarrytown, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJWoodbury, NYPeekskill, NYIrvington, NYDobbs Ferry, NYSuffern, NYWaldwick, NJHastings-on-Hudson, NYElmsford, NYSloatsburg, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity