1 Muir Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Ever think you could find a beautifully maintained whole house rental that offers plenty of rooms, storage space, and is chock full of closets too? A big deck, level private fenced yard, cul de sac location and central air conditioning? Well you found it! This freshly painted one of kind beauty has multiple options to work from home, a mother daughter set up, 6 bedrooms - 3 up, 3 down, 3 full bathrooms with everything updated and is ready for a July 1st occupancy. With a triple wide driveway for off street parking be sure to call today to make this your home sweet home. Pets may be considered on a case by case basis. Landlord will even maintain the landscaping! Call for a copy of a walk-through video! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D2jCeyzTG9c&feature=em-share_video_user