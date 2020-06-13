47 Apartments for rent in Nanuet, NY with balcony

Music Trivia: The album Rock and Roll Over by Kiss was recorded at the Nanuet Star Theater.

Just 19 miles north of Manhattan, the cozy city of Nanuet beckons those weary of the big city. Hailed by Money Magazine as one of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in 2007 and 2011, Nanuet is popular with those who want access to big-city excitement without the high rent prices, crowds, traffic, and crime. And while Manhattan gets a ton of attention, Nanuet hasn't gone unnoticed in popular culture either. The 2011 film Young Adult was primarily filmed here, bringing Charlize Theron to town for an extended visit.