47 Apartments for rent in Nanuet, NY with balcony
1 of 17
1 of 4
1 of 9
1 of 1
1 of 11
1 of 18
1 of 36
1 of 24
1 of 26
1 of 5
1 of 13
1 of 32
1 of 4
1 of 14
1 of 24
1 of 19
1 of 17
1 of 18
1 of 13
1 of 50
1 of 14
1 of 34
1 of 24
1 of 9
Music Trivia: The album Rock and Roll Over by Kiss was recorded at the Nanuet Star Theater.
Just 19 miles north of Manhattan, the cozy city of Nanuet beckons those weary of the big city. Hailed by Money Magazine as one of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in 2007 and 2011, Nanuet is popular with those who want access to big-city excitement without the high rent prices, crowds, traffic, and crime. And while Manhattan gets a ton of attention, Nanuet hasn't gone unnoticed in popular culture either. The 2011 film Young Adult was primarily filmed here, bringing Charlize Theron to town for an extended visit. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Nanuet renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.