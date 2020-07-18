96 ARDMORE DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

No More Showings, deposit accepted. Wonderful Split level home featuring 3 bedrooms and updated 1 1/2 baths. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with high end appliances, quartz counter tops and cork flooring. Relax in the spacious tiled sun room or enjoy the outdoors on the new deck. This home boasts hardwood flooring, central air and energy efficient furnace. Lots of storage inside and out, yard for gardening and close to everything!