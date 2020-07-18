All apartments in Myers Corner
Find more places like 96 ARDMORE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Myers Corner, NY
/
96 ARDMORE DR
Last updated July 18 2020 at 8:10 AM

96 ARDMORE DR

96 Ardmore Drive · (845) 519-0235
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

96 Ardmore Drive, Myers Corner, NY 12590
Myers Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
No More Showings, deposit accepted. Wonderful Split level home featuring 3 bedrooms and updated 1 1/2 baths. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with high end appliances, quartz counter tops and cork flooring. Relax in the spacious tiled sun room or enjoy the outdoors on the new deck. This home boasts hardwood flooring, central air and energy efficient furnace. Lots of storage inside and out, yard for gardening and close to everything! Split level home featuring 3 bedrooms and updated 1 1/2 baths. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with high end appliances, quartz counter tops and cork flooring. Relax in the spacious tiled sun room or enjoy the outdoors on the new deck. This home boasts hardwood flooring, central air and energy efficient furnace. Lots of storage inside and out, yard for gardening and close to everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 ARDMORE DR have any available units?
96 ARDMORE DR has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 96 ARDMORE DR have?
Some of 96 ARDMORE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96 ARDMORE DR currently offering any rent specials?
96 ARDMORE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 ARDMORE DR pet-friendly?
No, 96 ARDMORE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Myers Corner.
Does 96 ARDMORE DR offer parking?
Yes, 96 ARDMORE DR offers parking.
Does 96 ARDMORE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 96 ARDMORE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 ARDMORE DR have a pool?
No, 96 ARDMORE DR does not have a pool.
Does 96 ARDMORE DR have accessible units?
No, 96 ARDMORE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 96 ARDMORE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 96 ARDMORE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 96 ARDMORE DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 96 ARDMORE DR has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 96 ARDMORE DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYGreenwich, CTPoughkeepsie, NYHarrison, NYOssining, NYDarien, CTNanuet, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NY
Dobbs Ferry, NYWest Haverstraw, NYNew Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NYNyack, NYChester, NYBeacon, NYFairview, NYNewburgh, NYHighland Falls, NYPeekskill, NYKingston, NY
Rhinebeck, NYCroton-on-Hudson, NYMount Kisco, NYMount Ivy, NYNew City, NYPomona, NYRidgefield, CTSleepy Hollow, NYMechanicstown, NYSloatsburg, NYSouth Nyack, NYMiddletown, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeMarist College
Mercy CollegeState University of New York at New Paltz
Vassar College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity