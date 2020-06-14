29 Apartments for rent in Mount Kisco, NY with hardwood floors
1 of 11
1 of 16
1 of 19
1 of 10
1 of 12
1 of 22
1 of 9
1 of 36
1 of 18
1 of 34
1 of 19
1 of 17
1 of 12
1 of 14
1 of 14
1 of 35
1 of 30
1 of 32
1 of 36
1 of 13
1 of 36
1 of 31
1 of 19
1 of 5
"Disco, disco, disco. I am going to Mount Kisco. I am going to buy Crisco. To bake a cake so I can disco, disco, disco" (Bill Joy, 'How Long Are You Staying').
How long will you be in town? You certainly need a lot of time to eat sweets, write absurd song lyrics and disco. That's what Mount Kisco brings. Home to 10,877 residents, Mount Kisco is more than just a place that Bill Joy (not the computer scientist) mentioned in a song because it rhymed with disco. The town features beautiful rolling hills, a thriving downtown scene and a train station to get around the region. Within striking distance of New York City, Mount Kisco boasts great golf and food as well. Perhaps that's why more folks are unpacking their bags here. Or perhaps it's just because they want to disco, disco, disco, in Mount Kisco! You see? It rhymes. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mount Kisco renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.