Apartment List
/
NY
/
mount kisco
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:10 PM

29 Apartments for rent in Mount Kisco, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mount Kisco renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
119 Carpenter Ave
119 Carpenter Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,625
Great size 1 bed. Near all transportation. - Property Id: 60916 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** Huge 1 bedroom with entry foyer. Large living room and bedroom. Hardwood floors throughout. 1 car parking additional. Pets allowed.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
90 Gregory Avenue
90 Gregory Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
Studio
$1,300
550 sqft
Centrally located and well maintained building has easy access to transportation, shopping and highways. First floor STUDIO apartment has wood flooring and 2 closets. Freshly painted. Light and bright in neighborhood setting.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1005 Kensington Way
1005 Kensington Way, Mount Kisco, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
2000 sqft
Very desirable Regent unit. Original model with several decorator touches, built-ins, hardwood floors, updated kitchen with granite counter tops.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
199 Grove Street
199 Grove Street, Mount Kisco, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
787 sqft
Village Victorian 2 bedroom apartment. Renovated & spacious 2nd floor apartment. Updated eat in Kitchen, recently refinished hardwood floors. Laundry in unfinished basement. Tenant pays utilities for apartment. Assigned parking spot.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Kisco

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
42 Crescent Terrace
42 Crescent Terrace, Bedford Hills, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
3206 sqft
PLEASE USE LINK TO SEE 3D TOUR OF THE HOME.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
77 Oregon Road
77 Oregon Road, Westchester County, NY
8 Bedrooms
$60,000
10000 sqft
While there are many beautiful estates in Westchester, finding one with everything this home offers and only 30 miles from NYC, is truly a rarity. Property is in the process of being furnished and will be ready by 6/15.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
633 Old Post Road
633 Old Post Road, Bedford, NY
Studio
$1,425
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Centered in Historic Bedford Village, is this Renovated, Light Filled Large Studio in The Bedford Playhouse Building. Hardwood Floors, Walk to Restaurants, Shopping, The Bedford Playhouse and The Village Green. Exercise Room and Laundry on premises.
Results within 10 miles of Mount Kisco
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
8 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,091
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
315 Gainsborg Avenue E
315 Gainsborg Avenue East, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Incredibly well maintained updated 2-family home at end of quiet street offers a 2 bedroom, 1 full bath rental with bright eat-in-kitchen and large living room.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
6 Limerick Court
6 Limerick Ct, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
2238 sqft
3 BR Colonial Home in the Valimar Community offers Country Club Lifestyle w/Heated Pool, Clubhouse & Playground. Dramatic 2-Story Entry Foyer &, Living Rm.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
45 Crest Drive
45 Crest Drive, Shenorock, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1340 sqft
Charming Cape style home with newly finished hardwood floors, renovated kitchen and bath, a beautiful yard and in the Somers School District.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
79 S Highland Avenue
79 South Highland Avenue, Ossining, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
680 sqft
Southwestern & Palisades vistas compliment this Updated 2 BR Penthouse apartment/Classic 1920's Low Rise brick walk-up building/Kitchen w/granite counter tops & stainless appliances/Hardwood flooring throughout the apartment/Laundry Rm, Rear Parking

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
215 Woodland Hills Road
215 Woodland Hills Rd, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom corner apartment located in the quaint Woodland Hills Condominium Complex.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
5 Wyndover Woods Lane
5 Wyndover Woods Ln, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1000 sqft
This 2nd floor garden style unit in wonderful Coop community offers a spacious living area with all hard wood floors, Dining area, 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space, one full bath, private balcony, ground level for easy entry and exit from

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
21 Highridge Road
21 Highridge Road, Harrison, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
3000 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY LOVELY AND SPACIOUS HOME ON A CUL-DE-SAC. Feel at home in this beautiful 5 bedroom house with many upgrades, central AC and hardwood floors throughout. New master marble bath and new hall granite bath.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
31 Fellowship Lane
31 Fellowship Lane, Rye Brook, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3739 sqft
Your New Home Awaits!!! No detail has been overlooked in this wonderful center hall colonial Wintergarden model home on spacious level lot in Bellefair.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
113 Eden Court
113 Eden Court, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
2646 sqft
Valimar offers Country Club Lifestyle w/ In-Ground Heated Pool, Clubhouse & Playground.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
36 Ovation Court
36 Ovation Court, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,400
2514 sqft
COUNTRY CLUB LIFESTYLE in the Valimar Community...Heated Pool, Clubhouse & Playground.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
80 Landmark Court
80 Landmark Court, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,100
2514 sqft
NEW KITCHEN & HARDWOOD FLOORS ON 2 LEVELS!! Your not just renting a home..but a LIFESTYLE! This 3 BR Colonial on Cul-De-Sac is situated in a PRIVATE SETTING with Beautiful Views of a Wooded Area.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
71 Charter Circle
71 Charter Circle, Ossining, NY
Studio
$1,150
600 sqft
Modern Studio Apartment Situated In Quiet Location, Close To Rte 9 And Shopping. Includes, Hardwood Floors, Laundry Room On Lobby Level & Unassigned Parking. NO DOGS ALLOWED.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
18 Camelot Court
18 Camolet Court, Westchester County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
2811 sqft
Enjoy the Country Club Lifestyle in Valimar....Inground Heated Pool, Clubhouse & Playground. Impeccable 5 BR Colonial Home on Quiet Cul-De-Sac.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
7 Normandy Road
7 Normandy Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1700 sqft
WELCOME HOME to this Expanded Cape on tree-lined street in Prestigious Mayfair Acres! Entry foyer leads to Great Room including Living & Dining Area w/ Charming Arched WALL OF WINDOWS & Brick Fireplace! Beamed Ceilings, Oak Floors & Built-ins

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
81 Charter Circle
81 Charter Circle, Ossining, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
Situated In Quiet Location, Close To Rte 9 And Shopping. Spacious ONE Bedroom Apartment With Hardwood Floors. Laundry Room On Lobby Level, Unassigned Parking included. NO DOGS ALLOWED.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
119 S Highland Avenue
119 South Highland Avenue, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
Dogs not permitted. Enter the front lobby then take a convenient elevator to this freshly painted one bedroom, 3rd floor private unit with gleaming hardwood floors.
City Guide for Mount Kisco, NY

"Disco, disco, disco. I am going to Mount Kisco. I am going to buy Crisco. To bake a cake so I can disco, disco, disco" (Bill Joy, 'How Long Are You Staying').

How long will you be in town? You certainly need a lot of time to eat sweets, write absurd song lyrics and disco. That's what Mount Kisco brings. Home to 10,877 residents, Mount Kisco is more than just a place that Bill Joy (not the computer scientist) mentioned in a song because it rhymed with disco. The town features beautiful rolling hills, a thriving downtown scene and a train station to get around the region. Within striking distance of New York City, Mount Kisco boasts great golf and food as well. Perhaps that's why more folks are unpacking their bags here. Or perhaps it's just because they want to disco, disco, disco, in Mount Kisco! You see? It rhymes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Mount Kisco, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mount Kisco renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Mount Kisco 2 BedroomsMount Kisco 3 BedroomsMount Kisco Apartments with Balcony
Mount Kisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMount Kisco Apartments with Parking
Mount Kisco Apartments with PoolMount Kisco Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CT
Port Chester, NYBergenfield, NJOssining, NYRiver Edge, NJDarien, CTMamaroneck, NYPearl River, NYPelham Manor, NYPemberwick, CTRiverside, CTSea Cliff, NY
Irvington, NYAirmont, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYHarrison, NYPort Washington North, NYNewburgh, NYSleepy Hollow, NYKings Point, NYHighland Falls, NYWoodbury, NYWest Haverstraw, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
American Musical and Dramatic Academy