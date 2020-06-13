Apartment List
/
NY
/
mineola
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

47 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Mineola, NY

Finding an apartment in Mineola that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Garden City
12 Units Available
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
$2,378
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1136 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Mineola
4 Units Available
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,295
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,780
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
142 Main Street
142 Main Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
Mineola 1 Bed 1 Bath- Harrison Condo. Washer/Dryer in Apartment. Close to Train Station, Parkways, Village & Hospital. Rooftop Can Be Used for Barbecues. Pet Friendly Building
Results within 5 miles of Mineola
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,755
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Garden City
16 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,709
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,307
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,727
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Great Neck
15 Units Available
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,815
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Garden City
13 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,640
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,610
2002 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
2377 Lancaster Street
2377 Lancaster Street, East Meadow, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1400 sqft
Updated 4 BR Cape! - Completely renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath cape. Eat in Kitchen features new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Living room features wood floors and lots of natural light.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
65 Allen St
65 Allen Street, Hempstead, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
WHOLE HOUSE 4 B/R 1 BATH OKAY FOR DAYCARE - Property Id: 186487 Beautifully Renovated Cape On Tree Line Street. Cozy Living Room, Beautiful Formal Dining Room, Great Eat In Kitchen, Full Basement For Storage And Utilities.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
410 Jericho Turnpike
410 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in the heart of New Hyde Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large living room leads to kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Russell Gardens
1 Unit Available
200 S Middle Neck Road
200 South Middle Neck Road, Nassau County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1600 sqft
This bright large coop has bright living room ,master bedroom suite with full bathroom and closet. 2 additional full bedrooms and bathrooms. plus an office space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
23 Schenck Avenue
23 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,003
Great Neck. Closets Galore In This Newly Updated 2nd Floor Xl 1 Bedroom Apartment. Bright And Sunny. Pet Friendly, Supers On Site, Laundry In Building. Best Location, 1/2 Block From The Lirr On Lovely Tree-Lined Residential Street.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Rockville Centre
1 Unit Available
467 Hempstead Avenue
467 Hempstead Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,499
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Colonial in Old Canterbury of Rockville Center.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Russell Gardens
1 Unit Available
160 S Middle Neck Road
160 South Middle Neck Road, Russell Gardens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Great Neck. Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Apt With Eastern And Southern Exposures In Gn South School District. Renovated Kitchen With Granite Counter-tops. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Great Closet Space. Laundry In Basement, Super On Site.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
1705 Royal Road
1705 Royal Road, East Meadow, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
Save Broker Fees - House is 4 bedroom, 2 full bath & half finish basement, it was renovated last year, mint condition, finest street in mid block location.
Results within 10 miles of Mineola
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Rockville Centre
27 Units Available
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,805
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1202 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Glen Cove
17 Units Available
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,290
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,760
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Valley Stream
2 Units Available
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,597
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Glen Cove
46 Units Available
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,644
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,745
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,659
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
St. Albans
1 Unit Available
11711 199st St. Alban 3
11711 199th St, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1150 sqft
New three bedrooms with backyard 1st floor - Property Id: 292135 New renovations 3bedrooms on 1st floor With backyard U pay own utilities Good neighborhood Near linden bus Q4 Need good income Working program will be okay too Rajesh Raj

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Queens Village
1 Unit Available
9440 210th Pl 1
94-40 210th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,862
590 sqft
One bedroom @Queens village - Property Id: 263334 New renovation one bedroom With heat hot water including Building with laundry parking available Near bus Q110 Q77 Need good income good credit Three way of the rent to move in Pets

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bay Park
1 Unit Available
114 Malecon St
114 Malecon Street, Bay Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
600 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Cottage Was Just Raised With 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 94836 Beautiful Cottage Was Just Raised With 1 Bedroom, Big Living Room, Kit, Ready For Washer And Dryer Lots Of Storage Space On The Lower Level And Upper Level.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Laurelton
1 Unit Available
226-24 141 Avenue
226-24 141st Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Quiet tree lined street with center mall garden. Bright and brand new on the 2nd floor. Open concept living/dining centered within 3 windowed bedrooms and sleek eat-in kitchen. Modern white bathroom.
City Guide for Mineola, NY

Mineola was originally known as The Branch, thanks to the post office located here. In June of 1858, the town's name was officially changed to Mineola, derived from the original settling Algonquin Indians' word Meniolagamika, which translates to "a friendly or pleasant village."

Mineola is located in the Town of Hempstead in Nassau County, New York. This Long Island "friendly village" (as it's lovingly referred to by its proud inhabitants) is a town with rich United States original settlement heritage. As locals will quickly point out to you, it is not to be confused with the town in Texas with the same name. Believe it or not, the Texas town was in fact named by a homesick, Wild West, frontier-busting railroad pioneer who longed for his native Mineola, New York, home. The main thoroughfares that serve the area today, Jericho Turnpike and Old Country Road, take on deep historical significance dating back to the original settlers. Today, Mineola maintains a significant status in that it serves as the venue for the County Seat administration center, where all legal and official county business is conducted on a daily basis. The town also serves as the home to Winthrop University Hospital and Trauma Center, the county's largest and oldest established hospital (originally founded and known as Nassau Hospital), which is a nationally acclaimed award-winning medical facility. According to the US Census Bureau's 2010 statistics, there were 18,799 people, 7,473 households and 4,954 families residing in the village. Does that sound like a lot for a village? Well, it kind of is, but these inhabitants all make the time to come together every once in a while to celebrate their shared heritage. The Mineola Fair, which is held in May on Armed Forces Day, is Mineola's largest annual event. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Mineola, NY

Finding an apartment in Mineola that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Mineola 1 BedroomsMineola 2 BedroomsMineola 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMineola 3 BedroomsMineola Apartments with Balcony
Mineola Apartments with GarageMineola Apartments with GymMineola Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMineola Apartments with ParkingMineola Apartments with Pool
Mineola Apartments with Washer-DryerMineola Dog Friendly ApartmentsMineola Pet Friendly PlacesMineola Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTValley Stream, NY
Long Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NYEast Garden City, NYGreat Neck, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NY
Cedarhurst, NYLawrence, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYGarden City, NYManorhaven, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NYNorth Hills, NYOld Westbury, NYByram, CTFreeport, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology