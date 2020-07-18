All apartments in Middletown
Find more places like 24 North Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Middletown, NY
/
24 North Street
Last updated July 18 2020 at 2:57 AM

24 North Street

24 North Street · (845) 800-2370
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Middletown
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24 North Street, Middletown, NY 10940
Middletown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6B · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
media room
NEWLY RENOVATED DOWNTOWN APARTMENTS! 6th floor Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in downtown Middletown. 2 over-sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space and a walk-in closet. Open floor from living room to kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet and counter space. Big tiled bathroom with new toilet, vanity, & shower. New washer & dryer in the unit for your convenience. This unit includes water! Walk to shops, parks, Paramount theater, as well as the soon to come Heritage Trail that are blocks away! Close to OCCC and Touro Medical School. It is in the middle of everything. (At the owner's request applicants must have good credit to be considered.) Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 North Street have any available units?
24 North Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 North Street have?
Some of 24 North Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 North Street currently offering any rent specials?
24 North Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 North Street pet-friendly?
No, 24 North Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middletown.
Does 24 North Street offer parking?
Yes, 24 North Street offers parking.
Does 24 North Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 North Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 North Street have a pool?
No, 24 North Street does not have a pool.
Does 24 North Street have accessible units?
No, 24 North Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24 North Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 North Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 North Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 North Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 24 North Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Middletown 2 BedroomsMiddletown Apartments with Parking
Middletown Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Clifton, NJWestwood, NJPoughkeepsie, NYFair Lawn, NJOssining, NYRidgewood, NJElmwood Park, NJDover, NJNanuet, NYBloomingdale, NJWharton, NJ
Pompton Lakes, NJFranklin Lakes, NJWest Haverstraw, NYNew Windsor, NYBoonton, NJNewton, NJNew Paltz, NYMechanicstown, NYWoodland Park, NJHighland Falls, NY
Hawthorne, NJHamburg, NJPeekskill, NYButler, NJHopatcong, NJNew City, NYBeacon, NYMonticello, NYMount Ivy, NYNewburgh, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Sussex County Community CollegeMarist College
State University of New York at New Paltz
Vassar College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity