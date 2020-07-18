24 North Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking media room

NEWLY RENOVATED DOWNTOWN APARTMENTS! 6th floor Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in downtown Middletown. 2 over-sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space and a walk-in closet. Open floor from living room to kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet and counter space. Big tiled bathroom with new toilet, vanity, & shower. New washer & dryer in the unit for your convenience. This unit includes water! Walk to shops, parks, Paramount theater, as well as the soon to come Heritage Trail that are blocks away! Close to OCCC and Touro Medical School. It is in the middle of everything. (At the owner's request applicants must have good credit to be considered.) Schedule your tour today!