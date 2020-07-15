/
studio apartments
21 Studio Apartments for rent in Lynbrook, NY
Rockville Centre
45 Grand Avenue
45 Grand Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
$1,700
900 sqft
Beautiful Studio Apartment for rent in Rockville Centre, Very Spacious Room that fits bed and Living area comfortably, Big Eat in Kitchin with Gas stove, Dishwasher and entrance to lovely Balcony with a perfect view to have your morning coffee on.
Central District
225 W Broadway
225 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
$1,700
Fabulous Studio Located In The Desirable Castle Courts Condominium.
New Hyde Park
271
271 New Hyde Park Road, New Hyde Park, NY
Studio
$1,590
100 sqft
Beautiful apt second floor ready to move . Could you call me 347-247-6417
East End South
405 E Broadway
405 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
$3,000
Come Enjoy Hotel Life Style By The Sea! Studios Available For Yearly Rental. Please Note, This Is A Hotel Room (No Kitchen/Living Room). Room Features Bedroom, Bathroom, Coffee Maker, And Small Refrigerator.
Oceanside
86 Moore Ave
86 Moore Avenue, Oceanside, NY
Studio
$2,400
2 bed 1 bath First Floor Unit , Central Air Washer Dryer Hook up
East End South
650 Shore Road
650 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
Studio
$1,800
Oceanfront Building Includes Oceanfront Deck and in Ground Pool with Direct Access To the Beach, Oceanfront Library, Private Saunas and Top of the Line Exclusive Gym With Private Weight Room, Lovely Alcove Studio with an Enclosed Cozy Dreaming Room,
Rockville Centre
1 S Forest
1 South Forest Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
$1,650
Beautiful all newly renovated bath room , new eat in kitchen, new floors. Close to LIRR, Bus, shopping, dinning.
Cambria Heights
224-05 Linden Blvd
224-05 Linden Boulevard, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,000
1000 sqft
storefront
West End
5 New York Avenue 5
5 New York Avenue, Long Beach, NY
Studio
$1,400
Studio in Oceanfront Garden Apt Complex. Steps to Ocean!!
Far Rockaway
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,352
Coastal community on the edge of Queens and Long Island, an easy train ride from the heart of the city. Spacious residential apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, separate dining rooms and remodeled kitchens.
Westbury
250 Post Avenue
250 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
Studio
$1,600
600 sqft
Welcome to The Space at Westbury! These upscale apartments are located above the refurbished Westbury Theater in the heart of downtown Westbury.
Westbury
160 Post Avenue
160 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
Studio
$1,000
at the center of Village Westbury ,Commercial office Room (space) located on the second Floor Prime LOcation Near rail Rd Bus stop And Shoping center.
Bayside
45-34 220th Pl
45-34 220th Place, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,700
400 sqft
Be the first to live in this newly renovated second floor studio apartment located in the heart of Bayside and just 1/2 block from Northern Blvd.
Jamaica
87-20 175 Street
87-20 175th Street, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,495
500 sqft
LOVELY STUDIO, TRUE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH WINDOW, HARDWOOD FLOORS, ELEVATOR, LIVE IN SUPER, LAUNDRY ROOM, STEPS TO SHOPPING & THE SUBWAY (F) !!!
Far Rockaway
11-20 foam place
11-20 Foam Place, Queens, NY
Studio
$3,750
750 sqft
Spacious basement Studio, 1 bathroom, Living room, eat-in kitchen , Smart TV, Free wifi and internet. One king size bed and a sofa couch bed. Beautiful get away couple of minutes away from Far Rockaways 11km beach boardwalks.
Kew Gardens Hills
75-25 153rd Street
75-25 153rd Street, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,000
Large studio in Kew Gardens HillsSouth facing overlooking the courtyard ...
Briarwood
14017 84th Dr, #3-j
140-17 84th Drive, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,500
600 sqft
AMAZING LOCATION! ......NO EMAILS WILL BE ANSWERED.....- T E X T OR C A L L .............. INCOME MUST BE 40 TIMES THE RENT - THIS IS A COOPERATIVE BUILDING - ALL APPLICATIONS PROCESSED BY MANAGEMENT FIRM NOT LANDLORDS......
Briarwood
152-18 Union Turnpike
152-18 Union Turnpike, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,500
490 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 152-18 Union Turnpike in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
Queens Village
214-85 Jamaica Ave
214-85 Jamaica Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,200
Office/ Store for Rent
South Ozone Park
125-20 111th Avenue
125-20 111th Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,000
900 sqft
Totally renovated storefront with full huge basement for rent in south ozone park 111 ave and 125th street. safe environment, close to school, church, highway, medical office. stores etc. Handicapped accessed at the front Corner of 6 Roads.
Great Neck Plaza
46 Schenck Avenue
46 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
Studio
$1,933
Huge, Front Facing Jr. 1 Bedroom With Closets Galore. Overlooks Quiet Residential Street. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Laundry In Building. Supers On Site. Pet-Friendly! In Very Close Proximity To Lirr, Shopping, Dining, And Much More.
