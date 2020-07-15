/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020
29 Furnished Apartments for rent in Lynbrook, NY
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
106 Atlantic Avenue
106 Atlantic Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
680 sqft
Furnished 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo. Super Clean, Hardwood Floors Thru-Out
Results within 5 miles of Lynbrook
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
East End South
813 Shore Road
813 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
FURNISHED Ocean view Corner Unit 3 bedroom/2 bathroom WINTER 3500 or year round 4500 RENTAL CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Rates for different season apply Call for all important info. Amazing views from sun decks ...
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Central District
16 E Walnut Street
16 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
VIRTUAL TOUR Available! Beautiful Furnished Renovated 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Townhouse. 2 Bedrooms On Main Level. Just Minutes To The Beach, Shopping And LIRR.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
West End
31 Virginia Avenue
31 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
Whole House August $14000 Diamond Condition West End 2 Bdrm, 2 Full Baths On Wide Beach Block. Kit Features, S.S. Appl & Granite Countertops. First Floor Has 9 Ft Ceilings, Recessed Lighting & Hrdwd Floors.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Lido Beach
13 Carousel Ln
13 Carousel Lane, Lido Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
fully furnished Sprawling ranch family room formal living room dining room large gourmet kitchen yard with pool
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Central District
121 E Walnut Street
121 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Bright Spacious 3 Bdrm,2 Flbth Furnished Upper Apt. With EIK, W/D, FRML DNGRM, 2 Decks, Available July 1 thru July 31.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Lido Beach
2 Buxton
2 Buxton Street, Lido Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
available July thru the winter months or month to month beach house furnished with ocean views decks 4 bedrooms 3 baths dining room living room
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Westholme South
707 W Olive Street
707 West Olive Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Mint Contemporary 4 Br 2.5 Bth Fully Furnished With Formal Dining Room Open Layout. Perfect For Entertaining. Hardwood Floors Driveway ..................
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
The Canals
718 E Chester Street
718 East Chester Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
Mint Whole House For Seasonal Rental, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home. Fully Furnished. Just Bring Your Beach Towels, Bathing Suits And Toothbrushes. Easy Access To The Ocean, Famous Long Beach Boardwalk, Town, Shops, Restaurants, Houses Of Worship, Golf.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
The Canals
52 Curley
52 Curley Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,900
renting for next summer furnished four bedroom three bath split level with views of the gardens floor to ceiling windows modern kitchen with all high quality cabinets counter and appliances large screen TV s through out fireplace wetbar four
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
East End South
360 Shore Road
360 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$15,000
Summer Rental. Immaculate! Clean, Bright, Furnished Large 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Apartment, Over Sized Terrace With Stunning Ocean Views.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Central District
234 E Olive Street
234 East Olive Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
fully furnished beach house, prime location, 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, formal living room and dining room, family room, leading to private yard, freshly painted with hardwood floors, french doors, high ceilings, crown moldings, private gardens.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
East End South
360 Shore Rd 8B
360 Shore Rd, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$12,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RENTAL Long Beach 360 Shore Rd Now-Oct.1, Pkg inc. - Property Id: 313185 Summer Rental Immaculate & Clean Furnished Large 1 Bedroom, 1.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Long Beach
235 W Park Avenue
235 West Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished One Bedroom, One Bath Condo on the 4th floor with nice view of the bay. Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Area, Terrace, Washer/ Dryer In Unit. Hardwood Floors, Gym. Party room, roof top deck.
Results within 10 miles of Lynbrook
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Kew Gardens Hills
147-42 78th avenue
147-42 78th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Furnished 3 Bedroom Duplex Townhouse - Property Id: 306484 Bright 3 Bedrooms, living room, dining room, granite countertop kitchen island,1full bathroom with jacuzzi and separate shower, granite half bath, near shopping, transportation St Johns
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
15 Beech Street
15 Beech Street, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Very Nice And Beautifully Furnished / 4 Bedroom And 2 Bathrooms With Basement/Winter 3000-3500 per month / SUMMER $20,000 per month /Central A/C.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
83 Freeport Avenue
83 Freeport Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
THIS IS A SEASONAL RENTAL NOTE DATES Available October ,1 2020 until May 21, 2021 Furnished 2 Bedroom Beach Cottage.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
76 Inwood Avenue
76 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
*NOTE DATES AVAILABLE* SEASONAL RENTAL * September 15, 2020 to May / June 2021,*Nicely Furnished Seasonal Beach Rental, Living room w/ fireplace, dining room, EIK, 2/3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, Wood Floors, small pet ok with extra security.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Lido Beach
1 Woodhail St
1 Woodhail Street, Lido Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath with space for mobbed wet bar and bath with hot tub and private beaches
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
145 Inwood Avenue
145 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
Excellent Summer or WINTER rental Call for Summer options) Furnished Seasonal Getaway Steps To Beach/Ocean View Deck With Yard And Location/Location/Location..Available June/July & August Also some winter months available..
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Far Rockaway
183 Beach 62 Street
183 Beach 62nd Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
If you enjoy the beach, this is your apartment. At the Arverne By the Sea complex, one block to. the Rockaway Beach. Two sunny, fully furnished bedrooms. TV in each room, hotel style, top floor, plenty closets, large living room and dining.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Rochdale
151-50 135th Avenue
151-50 135th Avenue, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Unique 4 Bedroom/1 Bath Completely Furnished & Accessorized Home Featuring Use of Yard & Parking For 3-4 Cars. Perfect Residential Location - Adjacent to JFK Airport - Bordering North Conduit/Rockaway Blvd.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Saddle Rock
35 Walters Place
35 Walters Lane, Saddle Rock, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3900 sqft
Incredibly Spacious 6 Bedroom, 4 Baths Expanded Ranch in Prestigious Village of Saddle Rock with Private Pool & Tennis Park. Large Living Room, Dining Room, Over-sized Den with Cathedral Ceilings.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
139 Hewlett
139 Hewlett Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$17,500
Steps To Ocean, Ideal all newly remodeled MOVE IN CONDITION. 4 Bedroom/2 Story Home For Rent SUMMER /AUGUST W LABOR DAY OPTION / WINTER RENTALs available with options $3000 per MOs / 2 Bathrooms/Excellent Shape/ Sunset Yard With Outdoor Shower...
