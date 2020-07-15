Apartment List
20 Apartments for rent in Lindenhurst, NY with balconies

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lindenhurst
305 Idaho St
305 Idaho Street, Lindenhurst, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Beautiful one bedroom Apt. with private entrance and patio facing woods.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lindenhurst
59 Dover Street
59 Dover Street, Lindenhurst, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Apartment in a House Featuring Newly Redone EIK, Living Room, 3 Bedrooms, Full Bath and a Deck.
Results within 1 mile of Lindenhurst

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
121 Farber Drive
121 Farber Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Gated Community Beautiful 1st floor 2 bedroom co-op, completely redone new kitchen with Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher stove refrigerator granite counters and new bathroom.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Hawkins Estates
1163 Montauk Hwy #1-16
1163 Merrick Road, Copiague, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1095 sqft
Unit #1-16 Available 08/02/20 PINELLO PROPERTIES - Property Id: 212430 ***Accepting pre- applications for rental units as of February for August tenancy .

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
52 Maple Street
52 Maple Street, West Babylon, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautifully renovated, Granite and cherry KitchenHugh entertainment LR,Banquet DR,Lge Master ste w/sliding doors to terrace.Garage not incl, we can discuss pets.Great for lge or ext fam.
Results within 5 miles of Lindenhurst
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
30 Units Available
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,924
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,620
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:10 PM
4 Units Available
East Massapequa
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,104
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,784
1216 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
204 Millard
204 Millard Ave, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Pretty as a picture!! This lovely 1 bedroom Lakefront Unit offers a spacious layout, large living room with entrance to walk out lakefront deck, updated kitchen and appliances, hardwood floors, located in a Gated Community, pool, tennis courts,

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Massapequa Park
329 Ocean Avenue
329 Ocean Avenue, Massapequa Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
This beautiful cape sits in the middle of the block and is immaculate inside. New white kitchen with granite, updated full bath, polished hardwood floors and new carpeting makes it feel like your moving into a new home.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West Islip
462 Kime Ave
462 Kime Avenue, West Islip, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
Beautiful redone large home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, inviting den, overlooking a deck all new appliances, garage

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Bethpage
745 Conklin St
745 Conklin Street, Farmingdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,450
Location, Location! Welcome home to this beautiful, unique, one of a kind Condo in the highly sought after location in Farmingdale. Designed and renovated by a top professional Architect Designer.
Results within 10 miles of Lindenhurst

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Bethpage
3 Motor
3 Motor Lane, Old Bethpage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
This Beautiful Whole House Has 3 Bedrooms And 2 Full New Updated Bathrooms. Possible 4th Bedrooms. Spacious Living Room Space. Total Updated Kitchen With Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances And Granite Counters. Formal Dining Room.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Melville
864 Verona Drive
864 Verona Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Bright and sunny corner Cordova unit in the Greens at Half Hollow . 55 & over Gated community with security patrol. Beautiful manicured landscaped grounds. Assigned parking spot plus lots of visitor spots. Private lower level entry foyer.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Melville
1118 Savoy Drive
1118 Savoy Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1100 sqft
New to market! You deserve the country club life at The Greens @ Half Hollow, an over 55 gated community! 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Upper Caspian model.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bethpage
328 Fern Pl
328 Fern Place, Bethpage, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1488 sqft
PERFECT MID BLOCK LOCATION IS THE SETTINGS FOR THIS UPDATED EXPANDED CAPE:NEW 2 FULL BATHS-UPDATED EIK/SS APPLIANCES NEW COUNTERS-SPACIOUS LR AND FDR-ALL NEW FLOORING-2 LARGE FULL DORMERED BEDROOMS WITH BIG CLOSETS-ALL HI HAT LIGHTING-FULLY FENCED

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Syosset
66 Terrehans Lane
66 Terrehans Lane, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1761 sqft
Available Immediately. Freshly painted, bright and spacious Split style house. Diamond condition, Lot of updates, new refrigerator, new oven and more....This property features high ceiling, hardwood floor and a nice deck.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Brightwaters
31 Hiawatha Drive
31 Hiawatha Drive, Brightwaters, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
2400 sqft
Charming Colonial In Brightwaters Village. Living Room W/ Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, New Eat In Kitchen . Sun Porch, Study. GARAGE NOT INCLUDED!

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
South Bellmore
2444 Seebode Court
2444 Seebode Court, Bellmore, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2230 sqft
Large colonial On cul de sac! Large living room and dining room with OSE to a patio and backyard, Large kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, family room, 4 large bedrooms (Ensuite MBR w/walk-n-closet), High

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Syosset
41 Eaton Road
41 Eaton Road, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
Beautiful Clearview Village Split. Rented Furnished for 6 months to 1 year. Brand New Furniture.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Melville
431 Madeira Blvd
431 Madeira Boulevard, Melville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Rare Rental Opportunity in The Greens. EXQUISITE FULLY FURNISHED Mirasol with FULL FINISHED BASEMENT. Live a luxurious lifestyle with every possible amenity. A decorator's dream home. Private Patio with electronic awning. Stunning.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Lindenhurst, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lindenhurst renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

