62 Apartments for rent in Copiague, NY with washer-dryers

Did you know that Copiague is on the same latitude as Thessaloniki, Greece? Get your gyros ready!

A hamlet (forget Shakespeare, this refers to a community within an unincorporated town) located within the Town of Babylon, Copiague shares the same latitude with Thessaloniki, Greece and is situated 35 miles east of Manhattan. And though it doesn't get tons of national attention, 22,000 residents (give or take a few) seem to think it's an outstanding place to live. If you're on the side of those 22,000 locals, good for you. Let's take a good look at some rental condos or apartments in this community. See more