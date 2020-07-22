Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:03 PM

62 Apartments for rent in Copiague, NY with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Copiague offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride ... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Hawkins Estates
1163 Montauk Hwy #1-16
1163 Merrick Road, Copiague, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1095 sqft
Unit #1-16 Available 08/02/20 PINELLO PROPERTIES - Property Id: 212430 ***Accepting pre- applications for rental units as of February for August tenancy .

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
55 TAYLOR AVENUE B3
55 Taylor Avenue, Copiague, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
725 sqft
GGS HOLDINGS, INC - Property Id: 274239 Tenant's responsibilities: Gas, electric, rental insurance. Pet policy fee of: $50/per pet under 50lbs. Management responsibility: water, trash landscaping, general maintenance. Great environment, Enclosed.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Copiague Harbor
18 Nicole Court
18 Nicole Court, Copiague, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1450 sqft
End Unit in a Beautiful Waterfront Gated Condo Community, Boat Slips Available, Vaulted Ceilings, Custom Windows, Large Eat In Granite Kitchen W/Custom Wood Cabinetry, Walk In Pantry, Marble Bathrooms, Laundry Room, Utility Room, MBR W/Ensuite
Results within 1 mile of Copiague

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
North Amityville
565 Albany Avenue
565 Albany Avenue, North Amityville, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,838
Senior Gated Community Sits On 13 Beautiful Acres.
Results within 5 miles of Copiague
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
27 Units Available
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,020
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,985
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
140 Ketridge St
140 Ketridge Street, West Babylon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Spacious Upper Level 3 Bedroom in Legal Two by C/O! All spacious rooms throughout, close to shops and transportation! Plenty of sunlight and generous storage space! Washer and dryer included. N/S, N/P. This one will not last!

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
41 Wyona Avenue
41 Wyona Avenue, West Babylon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
Spacious and beautifully renovated! Main Level of Legal Two by C/O.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
121 Farber Drive
121 Farber Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Gated Community Beautiful 1st floor 2 bedroom co-op, completely redone new kitchen with Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher stove refrigerator granite counters and new bathroom.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
North Babylon
766 Deer Park Ave
766 Deer Park Avenue, North Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1500 sqft
Live In Luxury At The New Parkway Village Estates Apartments! This Second Floor 1500 Sq Ft Unit Features 2 Bedrooms With Ceiling Fans, 2 Full Baths With Wood Floors, Living Room, Dining Room, Washer/Dryer, and Open Loft With Storage.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
310 Staples St
310 Staples Street, Farmingdale, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
875 sqft
Beautiful Redone 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment. Updated Eat In Kitchen With Updated Appliances/Counters And White Shaker Cabinets. Plus A Washer And Dryer Included. Updated Designer Bathroom With All Updated Fixtures. Plus 2 Ac's In The Wall.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
113 Captains Drive
113 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1300 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
78 Captains Drive
78 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1300 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Massapequa Park
329 Ocean Avenue
329 Ocean Avenue, Massapequa Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
This beautiful cape sits in the middle of the block and is immaculate inside. New white kitchen with granite, updated full bath, polished hardwood floors and new carpeting makes it feel like your moving into a new home.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
North Amityville
16 Dorset Court
16 Dorset Court, East Farmingdale, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 16 Dorset Court in East Farmingdale. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
625 Fulton Street
625 Fulton Street, Farmingdale, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Lovely 55+ Community in the Heart of Farmingdale Village. Super Clean 2nd Floor Unit has Washer/Dyer for Added Convenience. Sorry, No Pets. Non-smoking Environment.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Bethpage
745 Conklin St
745 Conklin Street, Farmingdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,450
Location, Location! Welcome home to this beautiful, unique, one of a kind Condo in the highly sought after location in Farmingdale. Designed and renovated by a top professional Architect Designer.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
416 Secatogue Avenue
416 Secatogue Avenue, Farmingdale, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
This Large 2 Bedroom Apartment is Conveniently Located to Farmingdale Village, Train. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Updated Eat-in-kitchen. Washer/Dryer in Unit.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
253 Main Street
253 Main Street, Farmingdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Beautiful, recently renovated, state of the art 2nd floor rear apartment with EIK w/quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, LR, Full Bath w/new ceramic tile, Master Bedroom with large closets, Laundry Room w/stackable washer & dryer,

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
2 Harrison Place
2 Harrison Place, Farmingdale, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful, newly renovated apartment in Farmingdale Village, large living room, dining room, 2 bedrooms, eat-in kitchen with washer/dryer, close to train, shopping & houses of worship. If requested Landlord will install a Chair Master.

1 of 6

Last updated May 1 at 05:13 AM
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
16 Cornelia St
16 Conklin Street, Farmingdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
50 & Over clean, bright 1 Bedroom Apartment, recently updated Bath & Kitchen, Laundry on premises. Parking in municipal lot in front of building. Landlord pays all parking permits. Walking to RR, shopping, restaurants, houses of worship
Results within 10 miles of Copiague

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
South Bellmore
750 Prospect Pl PH
750 Prospect Place, Bellmore, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
Unit PH Available 08/01/20 Crown Heights Pent House 4br 4.5bath - Property Id: 323114 CALL THE OFFICE TO MAKE THIS BEAUTY YOURS 646-504-4483 • Date Available Immediately • Listing Price $8,750 • Layout 4 Bedroom / 4.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Melville
108 Brattle Cir
108 Brattle Circle, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
LOCATION, LOCATION In The Desirable West Villages 24/7 Gated Condo Community.It's An Entertainer's Delight with its Open Floor Plan.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
194 Spindle Road
194 Spindle Road, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Location, 4 Bedroom and 2 Full Baths, Granite Kitchen, Dining Room, Living room.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
17 Honved St
17 Honved Street, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1507 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Ranch, Updated Kitchen, Full Bathroom, Finished Basement.
City Guide for Copiague, NY

Did you know that Copiague is on the same latitude as Thessaloniki, Greece? Get your gyros ready!

A hamlet (forget Shakespeare, this refers to a community within an unincorporated town) located within the Town of Babylon, Copiague shares the same latitude with Thessaloniki, Greece and is situated 35 miles east of Manhattan. And though it doesn't get tons of national attention, 22,000 residents (give or take a few) seem to think it's an outstanding place to live. If you're on the side of those 22,000 locals, good for you. Let's take a good look at some rental condos or apartments in this community. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Copiague, NY

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Copiague offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Copiague. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Copiague can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

