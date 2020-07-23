Apartment List
NY
lido beach
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:28 AM

31 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lido Beach, NY

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Lido Beach offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable com... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Lido Beach
2 Richmond Road
2 Richmond Road, Lido Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
Finest Luxury Oceanfront Living at The Lido Towers. Available 2 Bedroom Condo With Ocean Facing Balcony, and Ample Parking.
Results within 1 mile of Lido Beach

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
79 Inwood
79 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
Ideal SUMMER getaway Updated 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom JULY AND AUGUST FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED!!! Free beach passes !!! Walk to private ocean beaches and beautiful scenic channel and Jones Inlet beaches. Call for Important details ...

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
76 Inwood Avenue
76 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
*NOTE DATES AVAILABLE* SEASONAL RENTAL * September 15, 2020 to May / June 2021,*Nicely Furnished Seasonal Beach Rental, Living room w/ fireplace, dining room, EIK, 2/3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, Wood Floors, small pet ok with extra security.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East End South
101 Harding Avenue
101 Harding Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1300 sqft
Mint Condition, Huge Beachside Apartment, Located Just Steps From One Of Long Island's Most Pristine Beaches & Surfing Spots.
Results within 5 miles of Lido Beach
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
26 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,405
1183 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
3 Units Available
Central District
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,105
1337 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Central District
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East Atlantic Beach
24 Buffalo Avenue
24 Buffalo Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Gorgeous updated ground level apartment- stainless steel appliances, stone fireplace, 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, parking, W/D in unit. Off Season available 9/8/20 -6/1/21.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
100 Daly Boulevard
100 Daly Boulevard, Oceanside, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
24 Hr Gated Community - 3 Pools - Gym - Tennis/Basketball too much to list. 2 Bedroom 1.5 bath Duplex , Balcony and Deck, Washer/Dryer in Unit. Convenient to stores and railroad

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Central District
220 W Broadway
220 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Fabulous, Redone Unit w/ Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove, Oven. New Vinyl Floors, 2 New Bathrooms, 3 Large Walk In Closets, New Heat & A/C. Beautiful Ocean View. Parking Spot Included.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Long Beach
185 W Park Avenue
185 West Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
950 sqft
Bright & spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo in desirable Park Ave. Bldg. Penthouse unit with City/Bay views. Wood & ceramic floors, Cathedral ceilings, Jacuzzi bath, washer/dryer in unit. Lots of closets/storage.

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East Rockaway
15 Dart St
15 Dart Street, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Mint 2 bedroom house. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Large fenced backyard. Use of shed on the right. Carpet has been cleaned and sanitized. Freshly painted. NO pets. NO pool.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East Rockaway
237 Marina Pointe Drive
237 Marina Pointe Dr, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1300 sqft
Lovely 2 BR 2 Bth Unit, wood floors, W/D, 2 Parking Spots (covered) CAC, Liv Rm, Kit , Din Area

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
31 Virginia Avenue
31 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1408 sqft
Whole House Off-Season Diamond Condition West End 2 Bdrm, 2 Full Baths On Wide Beach Block. Kit Features, S.S. Appl & Granite Countertops. First Floor Has 9 Ft Ceilings, Recessed Lighting & Hrdwd Floors.

1 of 4

Last updated February 28 at 11:38 PM
1 Unit Available
West End
58 California St
58 California Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath. CAC pet frienly Close to beach, transportation, and shopping.
Results within 10 miles of Lido Beach
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 11:09 PM
11 Units Available
Far Rockaway
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
Coastal community on the edge of Queens and Long Island, an easy train ride from the heart of the city. Spacious residential apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, separate dining rooms and remodeled kitchens.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
9 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,889
1136 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
6 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1314 sqft
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
14 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,630
1368 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
11 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1100 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,493
1286 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Elmont
1331 Scimitar Ave
1331 Scimitar Avenue, Elmont, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1331 Scimitar Ave in Elmont. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East Meadow
376 Summer Court
376 Summer Ct, East Meadow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautifully updated "First Floor" Condo with a Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. This unit has a full basement with tons of storage closets.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Beach
116 Albany Boulevard
116 Albany Boulevard, Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$9,750
Beautiful Summer Rental! 2-Bed, 1.5 Bath Unit Is Minutes To The Atlantic Ocean, Boardwalk, Beach Clubs, & Highway Access. Nice New Interior Unit With Parking, Electric Fireplace & Patio With Barbecue Area. Come Live By The Beach This Summer!
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Lido Beach, NY

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Lido Beach offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Lido Beach offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Lido Beach. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

