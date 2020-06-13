Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:04 AM

22 Apartments for rent in Lake Carmel, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
47 Grey Oaks Court
47 Grey Oaks Court, Lake Carmel, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2081 sqft
PRIVATE LAKE FRONT OASIS! Kayak, swim, fish off YOUR dock Enjoy the peace and serenity of lakeside living Come see this hidden gem and feel your cares slip away w/gorgeous lake views from almost every room! Lake Carmel is a non-motor boat lake w/ 5

1 of 18

Last updated May 1 at 05:14am
1 Unit Available
58 Lincoln Drive
58 Lincoln Drive, Lake Carmel, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
896 sqft
PRIVATE OASIS!!! Single family living on a serene corner lot walking distance to Lake Carmel. Unwind on your very own back patio surrounded by stunning Cherry Blossom and Crab Apple trees along with walls of wonderfully fragrant Purple Lilacs.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Carmel

1 of 32

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
47 Duke Drive
47 Duke Drive, Carmel Hamlet, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3771 sqft
Also for Sale - $575,000. Owner will consider rent with an option to buy too! Room to spread out both Inside & Out! Close to Train & Highways. This inviting Center Hall Colonial is immaculately kept! Two-Story Entry Foyer w/lots of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Carmel

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
307 Drew Lane
307 Drew Lane, Putnam County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
850 sqft
Lovely fully renovated unit on first floor with only five steps to the front door. Condo is in the back overlooking the garden with a deck, not the parking lot.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
13 CRESCENT DR
13 Crescent Dr, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
832 sqft
Welcome to Whaley Lake & this charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath, lake-community cottage. Just cross the street & it is steps down to a serene shore to boat, swim, fish, kayak, or paddle board.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Carmel
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
10 Units Available
Avalon Somers
49 Clayton, Yorktown Heights, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,605
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
1437 sqft
Luxurious community includes state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and sundeck and BBQ area. Apartments include washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and central A/C and heating. Located in historic Westchester County close to I-84.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
45 Crest Drive
45 Crest Drive, Shenorock, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1340 sqft
Charming Cape style home with newly finished hardwood floors, renovated kitchen and bath, a beautiful yard and in the Somers School District.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1104 Greystone Lane
1104 Greystone Lane, Putnam County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1200 sqft
Beautiful, furnished townhouse in Fieldstone Pond. Nothing to do but move right in. Bright Living Rm with gas fireplace, Dining Rm with sliding glass door to Deck. Kitchen with Granite counters. Bedroom with walk-in california closet.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
25 Timberline Trail
25 Timberline Trail, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1639 sqft
Cedar Valley end unit Townhouse on a cul de sac overlooking woodlands. Quiet & private, this lovely home is in move in condition.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
188 Titicus Road
188 Titicus Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1599 sqft
Phenomenal views of Titicus Reservoir and distant North Salem countryside. Beautifully sited 1930's Farmhouse with recently renovated Den and full Baths. Kitchen with new appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
956 Heritage Hills
956 Heritage Hls, Heritage Hills, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
967 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE RIGHT IN! This comfortable 1BR/1.1BTH one level Guilford unit has been recently updated with all new kitchen appliances, new washer/dryer, spectacular new master bath, and new carpeting.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
120 Old Route 55
120 East Main Street, Pawling, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
2000 sqft
WONDERFUL PAWLING GETAWAY AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Escape in time for summer to this charming home with almost 10 acres on a quiet road.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
42 Brady Brook Farm Road
42 Brady Brook Farm Road, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3880 sqft
GET OUT OF THE CITY AND INTO YOUR PRIVATE COUNTRY OASIS! NOT FOR SHORT TERM LEASE Drive the tree lined splendor to home in the private community of Brady Brook Falls .

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
150 June Road
150 June Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
837 sqft
Charming Cottage on estate beautifully maintained. 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath.Renovated Kitchen & Bath. Foam insulation. Central Air. Beautifully landscaped .Patio. Washer/Dryer. Tenant pays utilities, owner pays plow and landscape. 1 Car Garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
781 Heritage Hills
781 Heritage Hls, Heritage Hills, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,950
1296 sqft
Super clean, 1 bedroom with a WIC, has a den and enclosed dining room w/french door all on 1 level condo in Heritage Hills with natural gas heat. This home has two full baths, eat in kitchen w/ access to garage and tons of storage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
14 Kendall Drive
14 Kendall Drive, Putnam Lake, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Beautifully renovated single family home with Putnam Lake rights just 1 block away. Enjoy this rental home that provides new laminate flooring with some warmly carpeted flooring as seen in pictures.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
86 VICTORIA DR
86 Victoria Drive, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3771 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom rental home in Poughquag with expansive vista views and a luxurious master suite. Home also features a home office for all your work-from-home needs.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
12 DOVE CT
12 Dove Court, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1700 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM HOME IN THE HEART OF BEEKMAN,STUNNING CONDITION,MOVE RIGHT IN AVAILABLE JUNE 15TH ,HOME HAS BEEN UPDATED SPACIOUS MODERN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS,VERY LARGE LIVING ROOM,NICE DINING ROOM.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
86 Warrington Round
86 Warrington Round, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1707 sqft
Gorgeous newer unit in sought-after "Rivington" by Toll Brothers. No pets, no smokers, subject to satisfactory credit check and references, many upgrades and beautiful finishes.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
10 Moorland Drive
10 Moorland Drive, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2040 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom Townhome in Rivington. Open Floor Concept. Custom Kitchen with Upgrades Includes Granite Counters.Sliders to private Patio. Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout Main Level. Spacious UL Master Bedroom w/Full Bath.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5 COREY RD.
5 Corey Road, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
975 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2nd floor unit with large balcony to enjoy in the warmer months. Beautiful kitchen with GE appliances, washer and dryer in unit. 1.5 baths, tons of closets. 9 ft ceilings with recessed lighting, lots of windows.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
88 BROTHERS ROAD
88 Brothers Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1100 sqft
BRAND NEW BEAUTUFUL 2ND FLOOR 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN TWO FAMILY HOME. SEPERATE PRIVATE ENTRANCE, PRIVATE USE FOR TENANT ONLY BRICK PATIO.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lake Carmel, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lake Carmel renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

