32050 Co. Route 143

2007 CUSTOM BUILT RANCH located in Black River. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, living room, dining room, laundry room and a huge 4 car double deep garage. The common living/dining/kitchen set up makes it perfect for family gatherings and enjoying company, Master bedroom has a large private master bathroom and his and hers closets. The other two bedrooms have ample space and plenty of room for furniture. The garage has an over sized door for RV or large boat and the home is situated on over 1 acre of property. Fishing access is right next door. Call now for your private showing.