All apartments in Jefferson County
Find more places like 32050 Co. Route 143.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jefferson County, NY
/
32050 Co. Route 143
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

32050 Co. Route 143

32050 County Road 143 · (315) 681-6914
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

32050 County Road 143, Jefferson County, NY 13612

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1496 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2007 CUSTOM BUILT RANCH located in Black River. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, living room, dining room, laundry room and a huge 4 car double deep garage. The common living/dining/kitchen set up makes it perfect for family gatherings and enjoying company, Master bedroom has a large private master bathroom and his and hers closets. The other two bedrooms have ample space and plenty of room for furniture. The garage has an over sized door for RV or large boat and the home is situated on over 1 acre of property. Fishing access is right next door. Call now for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32050 Co. Route 143 have any available units?
32050 Co. Route 143 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 32050 Co. Route 143 currently offering any rent specials?
32050 Co. Route 143 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32050 Co. Route 143 pet-friendly?
No, 32050 Co. Route 143 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson County.
Does 32050 Co. Route 143 offer parking?
Yes, 32050 Co. Route 143 offers parking.
Does 32050 Co. Route 143 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32050 Co. Route 143 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32050 Co. Route 143 have a pool?
No, 32050 Co. Route 143 does not have a pool.
Does 32050 Co. Route 143 have accessible units?
No, 32050 Co. Route 143 does not have accessible units.
Does 32050 Co. Route 143 have units with dishwashers?
No, 32050 Co. Route 143 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32050 Co. Route 143 have units with air conditioning?
No, 32050 Co. Route 143 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 32050 Co. Route 143?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkstead Philadelphia
300 Quaker Ave
Philadelphia, NY 13673
Preserve at Autumn Ridge
14630 Autumn Ridge Ln
Watertown, NY 13601
Parkstead Watertown at Black River
256 Michigan Ave
Watertown, NY 13601
Parkstead Watertown at City Center
207 Wealtha Ave
Watertown, NY 13601
Parkstead Clayton
100 Joseph Lonsway Dr
Clayton, NY 13624
Parkstead Watertown at Thompson Park
1815 Olmstead Drive
Watertown, NY 13601

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Syracuse, NYWatertown, NYUtica, NYBaldwinsville, NY
Gouverneur, NYLiverpool, NYFayetteville, NY
Rome, NYOswego, NYCarthage, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Jefferson Community CollegeLe Moyne College
Syracuse UniversitySUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
SUNY Polytechnic Institute
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity