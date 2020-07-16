24437 State Route 283

Amenities

Country 4 Bedroom / 1 Full bath rental just on the outskirts of Watertown with a close commute to Fort Drum available for immediate occupancy. The 1st floor of the home has an entrance foyer, spacious kitchen, formal dining room, living room, bedroom, full bath with double sinks, and laundry room. There are 2 separate entrances to the 2nd story. One entrance has 2 spacious bedrooms and the other entrance has a bedroom with walk in closet. There is a full basement. Home heats with Natural Gas. Spacious yard for family fun. Schedule your showing today.