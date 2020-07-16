All apartments in Jefferson County
24437 State Route 283
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

24437 State Route 283

24437 New York Highway 283 · No Longer Available
Location

24437 New York Highway 283, Jefferson County, NY 13601

Amenities

on-site laundry
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Country 4 Bedroom / 1 Full bath rental just on the outskirts of Watertown with a close commute to Fort Drum available for immediate occupancy. The 1st floor of the home has an entrance foyer, spacious kitchen, formal dining room, living room, bedroom, full bath with double sinks, and laundry room. There are 2 separate entrances to the 2nd story. One entrance has 2 spacious bedrooms and the other entrance has a bedroom with walk in closet. There is a full basement. Home heats with Natural Gas. Spacious yard for family fun. Schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

