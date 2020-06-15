All apartments in Jamesport
63 Kirby Lane

63 Kirby Lane · (954) 494-3029
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

63 Kirby Lane, Jamesport, NY 11901
Jamesport

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $8000 · Avail. now

$8,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Jamesport Beach House - Property Id: 286480

Relax at our Kirby home located in a Beach community with private beach access on a quiet dead end road. Just a 2 minute walk down the road offers gorgeous Peconic bay views and sunrises from the bay beach. We are located in the heart of wine country and are surrounded by all the wonderful farms that are found here on the North Fork. Beautiful South Jamesport beach is only a 10 minute walk or a 2 minute drive. They offer a kids playground, tennis courts and a concession with bathrooms.

Kirby beach house has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. It sleeps 6 adults and 2 children very comfortably. We have a fully equipped kitchen, large 8 seater dinning room table, an outside patio Area that has a little seating and eating area. There is a small, enclosed grass area for relaxing after a day at the beach or for the kids to run around. We have an outdoor shower and a gas grill to enjoy those summer days grilling outdoors.
Property Id 286480

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5829778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Kirby Lane have any available units?
63 Kirby Lane has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 63 Kirby Lane have?
Some of 63 Kirby Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Kirby Lane currently offering any rent specials?
63 Kirby Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Kirby Lane pet-friendly?
No, 63 Kirby Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jamesport.
Does 63 Kirby Lane offer parking?
No, 63 Kirby Lane does not offer parking.
Does 63 Kirby Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 63 Kirby Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Kirby Lane have a pool?
No, 63 Kirby Lane does not have a pool.
Does 63 Kirby Lane have accessible units?
No, 63 Kirby Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Kirby Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 Kirby Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Kirby Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Kirby Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
