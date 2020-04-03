All apartments in Jamesport
47 Bayside Ave, Jamesport NY

47 Bayside Avenue ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

47 Bayside Avenue, Jamesport, NY 11901
Jamesport

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$16,000

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beach Front Beauty! Ideal Summer Rental- sugar sand beach on Peconic Bay at your front door in private bay front community. Classic vintage style North Fork vacation home with five bedrooms( two downstairs,three upstairs) two bath, downstairs laundry room, outside shower ! a summer house must, plus large eat in kitchen and landscaped front yard that offers a shady garden contract to the beach outside the front door- ample on site parking. Ideal location, close to downtown Riverhead, bus and train to NYC and a short, traffic free ride to the Hamptons, close to golf too- and of course the North Fork wine country! Great location, location, location at great price makes this one of the best deals around. Summer is coming.. Andrea Aurichio/Broker/AurichioSmith Real Estate LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Bayside Ave, Jamesport NY have any available units?
47 Bayside Ave, Jamesport NY has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 47 Bayside Ave, Jamesport NY have?
Some of 47 Bayside Ave, Jamesport NY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Bayside Ave, Jamesport NY currently offering any rent specials?
47 Bayside Ave, Jamesport NY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Bayside Ave, Jamesport NY pet-friendly?
No, 47 Bayside Ave, Jamesport NY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jamesport.
Does 47 Bayside Ave, Jamesport NY offer parking?
Yes, 47 Bayside Ave, Jamesport NY does offer parking.
Does 47 Bayside Ave, Jamesport NY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47 Bayside Ave, Jamesport NY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Bayside Ave, Jamesport NY have a pool?
No, 47 Bayside Ave, Jamesport NY does not have a pool.
Does 47 Bayside Ave, Jamesport NY have accessible units?
No, 47 Bayside Ave, Jamesport NY does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Bayside Ave, Jamesport NY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 Bayside Ave, Jamesport NY has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Bayside Ave, Jamesport NY have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Bayside Ave, Jamesport NY does not have units with air conditioning.
