47 Bayside Ave, Jamesport NY

Beach Front Beauty! Ideal Summer Rental- sugar sand beach on Peconic Bay at your front door in private bay front community. Classic vintage style North Fork vacation home with five bedrooms( two downstairs,three upstairs) two bath, downstairs laundry room, outside shower ! a summer house must, plus large eat in kitchen and landscaped front yard that offers a shady garden contract to the beach outside the front door- ample on site parking. Ideal location, close to downtown Riverhead, bus and train to NYC and a short, traffic free ride to the Hamptons, close to golf too- and of course the North Fork wine country! Great location, location, location at great price makes this one of the best deals around. Summer is coming.. Andrea Aurichio/Broker/AurichioSmith Real Estate LLC