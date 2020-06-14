All apartments in Irvington
Irvington, NY
200 Mountain Road
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:47 AM

200 Mountain Road

200 Peter Bont Road · (914) 772-8002
Location

200 Peter Bont Road, Irvington, NY 10533

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit R · Avail. now

$15,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 5401 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
NANTUCKET STYLE HOME. Privately tucked yet close to the village on over 1 acre the home is adjacent to the infamous trails of the RIVERTOWNS. This new home contains 5BDRM, 4BATHS, Loft-Style Living w/ Walls of Windows & Mulitple French Doors to Yard. The spectacular 3-story entry leads to a bright & open floor plan w/ extensive custom millwork & stone design. The chef's working kitchen w/ its commercial-like appliances brings out the cook in all. An expansive dining room and living room with walls of windows bring the outdoors while the focal point of the rooms is the lavish wood-burning stone fireplace. Another family room overflows from the kitchen which then craftily opens to a dramatic 20ft, stone floor rec room with walls of doors to the gardens. The 2nd & 3rd floor contains 3 additional bedrooms, the master bedroom, with bath & large terrace, laundry room, exercise room, office, 2 additional bathrooms, and an expansive walk-in closet. It is the everyone wants to escape to.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Mountain Road have any available units?
200 Mountain Road has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 Mountain Road have?
Some of 200 Mountain Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Mountain Road currently offering any rent specials?
200 Mountain Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Mountain Road pet-friendly?
No, 200 Mountain Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvington.
Does 200 Mountain Road offer parking?
No, 200 Mountain Road does not offer parking.
Does 200 Mountain Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Mountain Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Mountain Road have a pool?
No, 200 Mountain Road does not have a pool.
Does 200 Mountain Road have accessible units?
No, 200 Mountain Road does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Mountain Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Mountain Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Mountain Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Mountain Road does not have units with air conditioning.
