200 Mountain Road

NANTUCKET STYLE HOME. Privately tucked yet close to the village on over 1 acre the home is adjacent to the infamous trails of the RIVERTOWNS. This new home contains 5BDRM, 4BATHS, Loft-Style Living w/ Walls of Windows & Mulitple French Doors to Yard. The spectacular 3-story entry leads to a bright & open floor plan w/ extensive custom millwork & stone design. The chef's working kitchen w/ its commercial-like appliances brings out the cook in all. An expansive dining room and living room with walls of windows bring the outdoors while the focal point of the rooms is the lavish wood-burning stone fireplace. Another family room overflows from the kitchen which then craftily opens to a dramatic 20ft, stone floor rec room with walls of doors to the gardens. The 2nd & 3rd floor contains 3 additional bedrooms, the master bedroom, with bath & large terrace, laundry room, exercise room, office, 2 additional bathrooms, and an expansive walk-in closet. It is the everyone wants to escape to.