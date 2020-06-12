/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
15 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Huntington Station, NY
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Huntington Station
11 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1223 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
Results within 1 mile of Huntington Station
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Huntington
1 Unit Available
425 New York Ave 5
425 New York Ave, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Gorgeous 2 Bdrm 2 Bth w/ Hdwd Flrs in the Village - Property Id: 259154 Sunlit & Bright Spacious 2 Bdrms, 2 Baths, Closets Galore, Wood Floors Throughout, Gorgeous Light Bathrooms, Lvrm/Dnrm Combo, EIK w/ Multiple cabinets, Washer & Dryer Room in
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Huntington
1 Unit Available
180 Woodhull Road
180 Woodhull Road, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Available For July Occupancy!! A beautiful spacious Huntington Must See! Plenty of Parking. 2 Br, 1.5 bath on a Half Acre Lot. S/S Appliances, Granite Counter Tops.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Huntington
1 Unit Available
178 Woodhull Road
178 Woodhull Rd, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Available for July Occupancy! A Beautiful Spacious Huntington Must See! Plenty of Parking. 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath on a Half Acre Lot. S/S Applinaces, Washer/Dryer Laundry Rm/Office, Hardwood Floors, Gas Fuel.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Huntington
1 Unit Available
17-2A Green Street
17 Green St, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
900 sqft
Newly Constructed Apartment In The Heart Of The Village, Elevator Building, Skylights, Gas Fireplace, Washer/Dryer, 10' Ceilings, Cherry Kitchen W/Granite Counter And Ss Appliances, 2 Bedrooms, 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Huntington
1 Unit Available
2 Union Place
2 Union Pl, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Huntington's Luxury Apt w/ 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths Washer & Dryer in Unit. Granite counter tops, hardwood floors, elevator, as well as virtual audio for visitors. Super on site. Short stroll to Huntington Village. Private parking.
Results within 5 miles of Huntington Station
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Melville
32 Units Available
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
1332 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Wheatley Heights
1 Unit Available
27 Manchester Boulevard
27 Manchester Boulevard, Wheatley Heights, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment in Wheatley Heights.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Melville
1 Unit Available
1010 Madeira Boulevard
1010 Madeira Boulevard, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
DESIRABLE CORNER UNIT!! PET ALLOWED!! UPPER CORDOVA CONDO IN THE GREENS. SUNLIT ROOMS THROUGHOUT..TWO BEDROOMS, TWO FULL BATHS PLUS BONUS ROOM (DEN). JUST PAINTED, NEW SS STOVE, CARPETS. MOVE RIGHT IN.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Elwood
1 Unit Available
178 Summer Circle
178 Summer Cir, Elwood, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
2900 sqft
Stunning, brand new condominium for rent in the rarely available Seasons at Elwood. Step off the elevator penthouse-style into this never-been lived-in 2 bed, 2.5 bath home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Melville
1 Unit Available
864 Verona Drive
864 Verona Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Bright and sunny corner Cordova unit in the Greens at Half Hollow . Gated community with security patrol. Beautiful manicured landscaped grounds. Assigned parking spot plus lots of visitor spots. Private lower level entry foyer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Melville
1 Unit Available
1118 Savoy Drive
1118 Savoy Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1100 sqft
New to market! You deserve the country club life at The Greens @ Half Hollow! 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Upper Caspian model. Newly painted, new carpet, cathedral ceiling living room with sliding glass doors to private deck.
Results within 10 miles of Huntington Station
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Bethpage
1 Unit Available
212 Harrison Ave
212 Harrison Avenue, Bethpage, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Empty and Clean Main Level of Legal Two Family Home Features New Kitchen- Bath and Refinished HW Floors -2 Bedrooms - LR - EIK- FDR - Den or Office plus Full Finished Basement with Full Bath and Laundry Area with Washer Dryer Hook-up- No Pets!
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Centre Island
1 Unit Available
435 Centre Island
435 Centre Island Rd, Centre Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Credit Report And Rental Application Required. All Information Should Be Independently Verified No Offer Considered Accepted Until Leases Are Executed.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Massapequa
1 Unit Available
136 Jerusalem Avenue
136 Jerusalem Avenue, Massapequa, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely Well Maintained 2 Bedroom Apartment Located On Ground Floor Of Legal 2 Family Home. Spacious Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-In-Kitchen, Two Baths, Part Finished Basement With Washer/Dryer. Includes Use Of Fenced Yard, Garage And 3 Car Driveway.
