94 N 7th Street

Entire ground floor of a newly renovated Hudson house, this 2-bedroom 1500 sf apartment features brand new chef's kitchen w granite counter tops, stylish new bathroom, nice big living room, full-size washer dryer in unit, both hardwood and engineered wood floors. Huge closets. New high efficiency gas furnace w radiator heat .The back of this large apartment rolls out to a huge porch overlooking the back yard, which is also to be enjoyed by the tenant! 2 off-street parking spaces. Pets considered at owner's discretion. Extremely quiet neighborhood, a true feel of living in the country just 3 short blocks to Warren Street, Upstate's Downtown!