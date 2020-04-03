All apartments in Hudson
Last updated April 3 2020

94 N 7th Street

94 North Seventh Street · (518) 697-0010
Location

94 North Seventh Street, Hudson, NY 12534

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Entire ground floor of a newly renovated Hudson house, this 2-bedroom 1500 sf apartment features brand new chef's kitchen w granite counter tops, stylish new bathroom, nice big living room, full-size washer dryer in unit, both hardwood and engineered wood floors. Huge closets. New high efficiency gas furnace w radiator heat .The back of this large apartment rolls out to a huge porch overlooking the back yard, which is also to be enjoyed by the tenant! 2 off-street parking spaces. Pets considered at owner's discretion. Extremely quiet neighborhood, a true feel of living in the country just 3 short blocks to Warren Street, Upstate's Downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 N 7th Street have any available units?
94 N 7th Street has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 94 N 7th Street have?
Some of 94 N 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94 N 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
94 N 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 N 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 94 N 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 94 N 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 94 N 7th Street does offer parking.
Does 94 N 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 94 N 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 N 7th Street have a pool?
No, 94 N 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 94 N 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 94 N 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 94 N 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 94 N 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 94 N 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 94 N 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
