studio apartments
10 Studio Apartments for rent in Hudson, NY
Studio apartments could offer the best of Hudson living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transport... Read Guide >
4 Park Place
4 Park Place, Hudson, NY
Studio
$1,895
1000 sqft
Location Location Location !!! And right across from the park!!! An ideal space for gallery, studio, office or retail.!!! Wide storefront with a great display window and plenty of foot traffic makes this a great space for your business.
613 Warren
613 Warren Street, Hudson, NY
Studio
$4,200
2100 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2100 Square Foot storefront/retail space on a high traffic block of bustling Warren Street. Architecturally distinct arcade style front display windows.
134 Warren Street
134 Warren Street, Hudson, NY
Studio
$2,200
1000 sqft
Totally renovated in 2016. 1,010 square feet. Thoughtfully designed open space. Ideal for gallery, studio, office or retail. A space that could work for many types of businesses.
749 Columbia Street
749 Columbia Street, Hudson, NY
Studio
$3,000
2046 sqft
This is an open space with a beautiful built in bar and a fully equipped kitchen. The basement is clean and dry, has a giant walk in cooler and has ceilings that are about 7 ft high.
711-west Warren Street
711 Warren St, Hudson, NY
Studio
$2,995
1800 sqft
Premier gallery, retail, showroom or dining space with historic detail. High traffic location facing Seventh Street Park. Humongous space with 15' pressed tin ceilings, recently refinished hard wood floors, and sky light.
426 Warren Street
426 Warren Street, Hudson, NY
Studio
$2,195
400 sqft
Imagine having a business on the best block of Warren Street! This beautiful sunlit storefront offers plenty of display space with hardwood floors, high walls and ceiling, wide windows and storage galore! Subject to credit approval; Minimum three
Results within 5 miles of Hudson
138 Water Street
138 Water Street, Catskill, NY
Studio
$1,800
750 sqft
Take Out Or Catering Space for rent. Fill the need! It's ready to go with all equipment included as part of the rent. Great location for now and the future. Charming Tavern or Bistro space.
32 W Bridge St
32 West Bridge Street, Catskill, NY
Studio
$1,000
500 sqft
Looking to bring your business to Catskill? 32 West Bridge Street has a 1st Floor Commercial Storefront space available for rent in the heart of the Village.
Results within 10 miles of Hudson
49 Gilfeather Park Road
49 Gilfeather Park Road, Leeds, NY
Studio
$1,350
600 sqft
Prime Commercial Location off State Rt. 23B! Got Vision? Need an Office? Be the first to occupy this Brand New 1200 sq ft. Corner Unit. Ideal for Professional Office, Medical Practice, Fitness Studio, Retail or Wine-Bar.
0 Bailey Street
0 Bailey Street, Coxsackie, NY
Studio
$10,416
50000 sqft
50,000 ft of Commercial space, 4 loading docks, side door, new lighting, individual meter- 2 hours from NYC, 3 miles from NYS Thruway. Paved parking lot. Sprinkler system
