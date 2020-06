Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Tennat just moved out. ...MOVE IN TODAY ..3 ROOM APT. *** FREE HEAT ...FREE ELECTRIC.. FREE HOT WATER .. FREE CENTRAL AIR...1ST. FLOOR APT. WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE .MBR CAN FIT KING SIZED BED. ... LR & DR COMBO,NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS.. ALL STAINLESS APPLIANCES.LARGE BATHROOM WITH TUB AND SUBWAY DESIGN TILE WORK,CENTRAL AIR,FRESHLY PAINTED LIGHT GRAY..PRIVATE PARKING LOT WITH VIDEO SURVEILLANCE.NO PETS A NON SMOKING PREMISES.. MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT AND REFERENCES.. unit will be sanitized before showing. Thanks for showing..