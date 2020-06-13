/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
13 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Highland Falls, NY
69 Schneider Avenue
69 Schneider Avenue, Highland Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Newly constructed 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment for lease in the Village of Highland Falls. Unit features Hardwood floors , Granite counter tops , and new appliances. Wash/ Dryer Hookups in Unit. Off -street Parking for those winter months.
Results within 10 miles of Highland Falls
14 B Orchard Lane
14 B Orchard Ln, Putnam County, NY
PLEASE USE LINK TO SEE 3D TOUR OF THE HOME. Brand new construction, completely tech ready home with Google Home pre-wired throughout entire house, Ethernet, Cat 6 cable and Altice optimum WiFi.
Highland Mills
75 Woodland Road
75 Woodland Road, Woodbury, NY
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Colonial home with stainless appliances, granite countertops, central air, deck, 2-car attached garage, newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Partially furnished with tasteful furniture.
47 Zugibe Court
47 Zugibe Court, West Haverstraw, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1350 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom townhome. Freshly painted, and ready to move right in. Granite countertops and updated kitchen. Full basement, finished with laundry.
10 Demarest Avenue
10 Demarest Avenue, West Haverstraw, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3416 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10 Demarest Avenue in West Haverstraw. View photos, descriptions and more!
Newburgh
158 Montgomery Street
158 Montgomery Street, Newburgh, NY
Rare offering for lease - perfect for the large family looking to live in the heart of the hudson valley.
36 Agnes Road
36 Agnes Road, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2276 sqft
On a quiet private street in New Windsor you will find this updated, immaculate 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home. Enter to an open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
Newburgh
184 BROADWAY
184 Broadway, Newburgh, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Newly renovated three-bedroom apartment in three-story, mixed use building on corner of rapidly gentrifying lower Broadway and Dubois Street in Newburgh.
Newburgh
42 Carpenter Ave
42 Carpenter Avenue, Newburgh, NY
Available 06/30/20 Carpenter - Property Id: 294861 Beautiful Single family Mother & Daughter Style house with 2 kitchens/Living room/dining room Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294861 Property Id 294861 (RLNE5836823)
Beacon
95 E MAIN ST
95 East Main Street, Beacon, NY
Five bedroom house available for rent in the heart of Beacon. Close to East Main Street for dining, shopping and much more. Private and quiet area, plenty of off street parking, back porch to sit on, and garbage collection available.
Newburgh
496 Liberty St
496 Liberty Street, Newburgh, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful Apt, water View Near Newburgh Collage - Property Id: 236856 Renovated Like Brand NEW. the pictures will tell you more than words...... Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236856 Property Id 236856 (RLNE5624435)
Newburgh
33 Chambers Street
33 Chambers Street, Newburgh, NY
This property sits in the middle of the block of a quiet neighborhood, 1 block away from Newburgh's finest restaurants, George Washington Headquarters, Graft Cider and other places of interest.