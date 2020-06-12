/
2 bedroom apartments
16 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Highland Falls, NY
11 Center Street
11 Center Street, Highland Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
A MUST SEE IN THE VILLAGE OF HIGHLAND FALLS!! This gorgeous apartment has undergone major renovations and is basically like new construction. It features 2 bedrooms and a 3rd room which could be use as an office or a private 3rd bedroom.
Results within 10 miles of Highland Falls
178 Renwick St
178 Renwick Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
740 sqft
178 Renwick St - Unit 3 Available 07/07/20 2 Bedroom Newly Renovated Apartment (Apt 3) - This 2-bedroom light filled apartment features an open floor layout with sunny interiors, stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a microwave
119 Montgomery zt 3
119 Montgomery Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
750 sqft
Spacious 2 bd apartment near water front - Property Id: 288200 LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION Walking distance to a Newburgh waterfront with a great selection of restaurants and entertainment Spacious apartment offers an amazing view of Hudson
350 North Water Street 5-1
350 N Water St, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1140 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo with Hudson River View - Property Id: 279438 What an unbelievable find!!! Wake up every morning to a view of the Hudson River right from inside or outside on your patio.
3 Edinburgh Drive
3 Edinburgh Drive, Peekskill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Great Rental in Society Hill. 2 bedroom 2 bath. good sized rooms in great condition. First floor with sliders out to a patio. Clubhouse has indoor pool, exercise room and more...great open land behind condo for recreation.
48 Meriline Avenue
48 Merline Avenue, New Windsor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
936 sqft
Newly renovated single family house in a great neighborhood.
38 Bleakley Drive
38 Bleakley Drive, Peekskill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1290 sqft
Spacious town home located in The Woods complex of Peekskill, NY just minutes to downtown, all major transportation, and shopping. Home offers an open layout with a half bathroom, fireplace, and a private patio on the main floor.
75 Quaker Avenue
75 Quaker Avenue, Firthcliffe, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1338 sqft
55+ Active Adult Community "Canterbury Green at Cornwall" Beautiful Complex in the heart of Cornwall.
111 Water Front View
111 Water Front Vw, Lake Mohegan, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1800 sqft
This beautiful triplex Townhouse style condo is located in Villas on the Lake in Mohegan Lake, NY. 2 br, 2.5 updated baths. Each bedroom has its own full bath. Eik, with window, new quartz counter and stainless steel appliances.
17 N BRETT ST
17 North Brett Street, Beacon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
600 sqft
This is such a great cottage set in the heart of Beacon! Walk to all your shopping, Main St and even the River is close.
3 COLONIAL RD
3 Colonial Road, Beacon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
800 sqft
Great unit in back of building on 2nd floor overlooking wooded area with seasonal Hudson River views. Large rooms with tons of closet space, even a generous pantry. Laundry room downstairs from unit.
142 BELVEDERE RD
142 Belvedere Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1440 sqft
FULLY RESTORED 2 BEDROOM BRICK CAPE WITH HUGE PRIVATE BACKYARD AND BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEWS.
75 RENWICK AVE
75 Renwick Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1000 sqft
Move right into this completely renovated 2 Bedroom apartment w/office in a New York Brownstone style building in Historic section of Newburgh.
73 RENWICK AVE
73 Renwick Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
800 sqft
Move right into this completely renovated 2 Bedroom apartment in a New York Brownstone style building in Historic area of Newburgh.
354 WASHINGTON AVE
354 Washington Avenue, Beacon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1095 sqft
Minutes from the heart of Beacon, fantastic starter home or perfect for folks looking to downsize. Personalize to your liking and you'll be set for the long haul. Very easy ride to and from the Beacon train station, perfect for commuters.
87 Ann St
87 Ann Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1320 sqft
Spacious, bright apartment, Liberty Street - Property Id: 83146 Beautiful 2+ bedroom apartment located right in the heart of the rapidly revitalizing Liberty St / Broadway corridor in Newburgh, NY.