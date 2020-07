Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground garage

Spacious Tri Level Townhome located right across from park/playground, New stone step entry includes 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths PLUS a finished basement that has sliders to deck and additional patio , fenced in yard, attached 1 car garage! carpet and hardwood floors, eik, formal dining room, available Sept. 1 2 wall units for a/c, washer and dryer hook up (includes use of w/d til it breaks- landlord will not include repair in lease), NO Pets NO Smoking, Credit and References a MUST.