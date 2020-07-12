25 Lexington Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

HELLO GORGEOUS! Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 2 full bath END UNIT located on 2nd floor level. This meticulous bright and sunny condo is fussy proof for your most particular renters. The home is painted with a relaxing neutral color pallet and the laminated flooring throughout gives a sophisticated contemporary washed wood look. There is a large living room with wood burning fireplace and sliders that lead to an OUTDOOR BALCONY. Enjoy SCENIC MOUNTAIN VIEWS year round and change of seasons from inside or outside. The kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances, oversized refrigerator and tile floor. Large master bedroom offers a large walk-in closest, modern bathroom--fully tiled including tub with glass enclosure. The hall bath is beautifully done as well and houses the WASHER/DRYER! Large second bedroom, linen closet, foyer area and open floor plan. Enjoy community pool and tennis. Close to shopping, public transportation and local eateries! E-Z 2NYC Monroe-Woodbury Schools.