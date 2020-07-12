All apartments in Harriman
Find more places like 25 Lexington Hill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harriman, NY
/
25 Lexington Hill
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:36 AM

25 Lexington Hill

25 Lexington Hills Road · (845) 551-9140
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

25 Lexington Hills Road, Harriman, NY 10926
Harriman

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
HELLO GORGEOUS! Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 2 full bath END UNIT located on 2nd floor level. This meticulous bright and sunny condo is fussy proof for your most particular renters. The home is painted with a relaxing neutral color pallet and the laminated flooring throughout gives a sophisticated contemporary washed wood look. There is a large living room with wood burning fireplace and sliders that lead to an OUTDOOR BALCONY. Enjoy SCENIC MOUNTAIN VIEWS year round and change of seasons from inside or outside. The kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances, oversized refrigerator and tile floor. Large master bedroom offers a large walk-in closest, modern bathroom--fully tiled including tub with glass enclosure. The hall bath is beautifully done as well and houses the WASHER/DRYER! Large second bedroom, linen closet, foyer area and open floor plan. Enjoy community pool and tennis. Close to shopping, public transportation and local eateries! E-Z 2NYC Monroe-Woodbury Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Lexington Hill have any available units?
25 Lexington Hill has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Lexington Hill have?
Some of 25 Lexington Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Lexington Hill currently offering any rent specials?
25 Lexington Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Lexington Hill pet-friendly?
No, 25 Lexington Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harriman.
Does 25 Lexington Hill offer parking?
Yes, 25 Lexington Hill offers parking.
Does 25 Lexington Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Lexington Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Lexington Hill have a pool?
Yes, 25 Lexington Hill has a pool.
Does 25 Lexington Hill have accessible units?
No, 25 Lexington Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Lexington Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Lexington Hill has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Lexington Hill have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Lexington Hill does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 25 Lexington Hill?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Yonkers, NYHackensack, NJWestwood, NJPoughkeepsie, NYFair Lawn, NJBergenfield, NJOssining, NYRidgewood, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJNanuet, NYBloomingdale, NJ
Tenafly, NJElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYPompton Lakes, NJDobbs Ferry, NYFranklin Lakes, NJChester, NYPomona, NYMount Ivy, NYSloatsburg, NYHighland Falls, NYWest Haverstraw, NY
New City, NYNew Windsor, NYPeekskill, NYNewburgh, NYCroton-on-Hudson, NYBeacon, NYMechanicstown, NYMiddletown, NYNyack, NYSouth Nyack, NYSleepy Hollow, NYHawthorne, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeMercy College
Vassar CollegeNyack College
Sarah Lawrence College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity