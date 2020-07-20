All apartments in Hampton Bays
Last updated July 20 2020 at 3:58 AM

8 Canoe Place

8 Canoe Place Landing · (631) 288-6333
Location

8 Canoe Place Landing, Hampton Bays, NY 11946
Hampton Bays

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2145 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
new construction
Imagine, sun, sand and surf, without worry or care. Get away from it all, but be close to everything you desire. Sound like a dream? Welcome to Canoe Place Landing, your East End oasis. Situated on four and half acres with breath-taking panoramic views of Shinnecock Bay, these 12 luxury townhomes give you the best of all worlds. Just minutes from the Atlantic Ocean and World Famous Dune Rd attractions, you'll find the privacy you crave and a place to relax and unwind...Heated Inground Pool and Gym are just a few luxuries awaiting you with Whirlpool bubble tub of the Master and remarkable East/West breezes flowing through the Unit as if your waterside. View pictured is your actual view from the lofted decks! Just come and enjoy before Summers over- Delivered fully furnished and ready to go! Call Now! August Available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Canoe Place have any available units?
8 Canoe Place has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Canoe Place have?
Some of 8 Canoe Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Canoe Place currently offering any rent specials?
8 Canoe Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Canoe Place pet-friendly?
No, 8 Canoe Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hampton Bays.
Does 8 Canoe Place offer parking?
Yes, 8 Canoe Place offers parking.
Does 8 Canoe Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Canoe Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Canoe Place have a pool?
Yes, 8 Canoe Place has a pool.
Does 8 Canoe Place have accessible units?
No, 8 Canoe Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Canoe Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Canoe Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Canoe Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Canoe Place does not have units with air conditioning.
