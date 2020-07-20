8 Canoe Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction parking gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool new construction

Imagine, sun, sand and surf, without worry or care. Get away from it all, but be close to everything you desire. Sound like a dream? Welcome to Canoe Place Landing, your East End oasis. Situated on four and half acres with breath-taking panoramic views of Shinnecock Bay, these 12 luxury townhomes give you the best of all worlds. Just minutes from the Atlantic Ocean and World Famous Dune Rd attractions, you'll find the privacy you crave and a place to relax and unwind...Heated Inground Pool and Gym are just a few luxuries awaiting you with Whirlpool bubble tub of the Master and remarkable East/West breezes flowing through the Unit as if your waterside. View pictured is your actual view from the lofted decks! Just come and enjoy before Summers over- Delivered fully furnished and ready to go! Call Now! August Available