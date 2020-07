Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Single-family house is now available for rent seasonal or year-round. This charming house includes a sunny large back room that doubles as a den and dining room, a walk through the kitchen leads to a light-filled living room. The Master bedroom is on the first floor with an office and a full bath. Three bedrooms and a full bathroom on the second floor.. House is air-conditioned by 5 A/C zones which include 5 split systems. Two bedrooms are serviced with their own A/C units. New appliances and carpeting. Back deck to hang out, use of Grill, and handy out-door shower. Convenient location to shopping and highway and beaches. A real homey feeling