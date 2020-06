Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking tennis court

JUST RENOVATED near Meschutt Bay beach, marinas, and beach and tennis club! Enjoy year-round living or great summers at the beach. Huge deck, three ensuite bedrooms (two on main level), living and dining areas with fireplace, open views and access to the deck, new kitchen and baths, wood flooring, and more. Finished lower level with ensuite bedroom and bath, laundry center, rec room. Beautiful, serene neighborhood. Possibility of use of 20' 2016 Hurricane for Seasonal Rental.