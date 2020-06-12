/
2 bedroom apartments
19 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Greenwood Lake, NY
8 Chestnut Street
8 Chestnut Street, Greenwood Lake, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
792 sqft
Cozy village home within walking distance to everything. Fenced yard & off-street parking. Tenant pays for all utilities & services (natural gas, electricity, water/sewer, lawn maintenance, snow plowing, garbage).
720 Jersey Avenue
720 Jersey Avenue, Greenwood Lake, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2556 sqft
Two, possibly three, fully renovated home is conveniently located in the middle of the village of Greenwood Lake. Walk to school, library, NYC bus and Village Beach on Orange County's largest lake. Swim and boat in the summer.
3 Fourth Road
3 Fourth Road, Greenwood Lake, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
961 sqft
Private house with Lake and beach access through Wah-Ta-Wah Park. Private partially fenced backyard. Beautiful cathedral ceilings w/skylights in foyer/office area. Eat-in kitchen with pantry and sliding glass doors to deck.
Results within 1 mile of Greenwood Lake
1850 Lakes Road
1850 Dutch Hollow Road, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1392 sqft
Knock Knock Welcome to Monroe...Come see this beautiful newly renovated unit . 1st Floor, Large 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath.. All new energy star Samsung Appliances. Huge Backyard Space, Parking Space included with Unit.
22 Woody Trail
22 Woody Trail, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1531 sqft
TWO BEDROOMS , OFFICE, AND DEN. HUGE GREAT ROOM INCLUDES LIVING ROOM/KITCHEN, DINING , ENTRANCE ROOM. TWO FULL BATHS,DECKS UPSTAIRS AND DOWN,. OUTDOOR FIREPLACE, LAKE VIEWS, WALK TO BEACH AND WALK TO NYC BUS STOP.
Results within 5 miles of Greenwood Lake
447 LAKESIDE
447 Lakeside Rd, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
ADORABLE LOG CABIN READY TO MOVE IN! PLENTY OF STORAGE SPACE, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH HALF BATH, LARGE KITCHEN, BEDROOMS ARE ON THE FIRST FLOOR.
263 Lakeside Rd
263 Lakeside Road, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Lovely First Floor Apartment With Lots Of Space & Greenwood Lake Views! Nice Size Living Room, Dining Room or Den, 2 Bedrooms & Full Bath! Access To Backyard & Private Patio! All Utilities Included!
Results within 10 miles of Greenwood Lake
Woodmont Hills
118 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1105 sqft
Uniquely nestled in the foothills of the Ramapo Mountains, Woodmont Hills is an elegant and inspiring brand new luxury apartment community.
Chester
Knollcrest Village
300 Knollcrest Ln, Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1044 sqft
Welcome to Knollcrest Apartments! Our beautifully landscaped community is close to NYC transportation and convenient to shopping and restaurants. Please call today to make Knollcrest Apartments your new home!
30 Mountain Avenue
30 Mountain Avenue, Hillburn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Bright and sunny 2 bedroom apartment in Hillburn. Just painted, new carpet and new stove a year ago. Steps being redone in trecks. Little deck to sit out side. 2 parking spots in the driveway (one car in front of the other).
Harriman
23 Lexington Hills Road
23 Lexington Hills Road, Harriman, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo for rent w/ fireplace and community pool! 950 square feet w/ entry, living room w/ fire place and door to patio, dining area, kitchen w/ new stainless steel appliances and back splash, master bedroom w/ full master
Walton Park
107 Highland Avenue
107 Highland Avenue, Walton Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
912 sqft
A very clean, spacious, and totally renovated ranch home is now for rent in the center of Monroe town - This home is offering 2 great size bedrooms, spacious living room with fresh paint and layout kitchen and dining area.
25 Orange Turnpike
25 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
800 sqft
Lovely 2nd floor 2 bedroom apartment in Village Colonial.
1101 Route 17
1101 New York Highway 17, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1056 sqft
"BRAND NEW EVERYTHING" - Looking for Luxury Living near Tuxedo? A lifestyle with convenience yet near the outdoors and the wilderness trails of NY at the same time? Welcome to 1101 Route 17 in Southfields.
Chester
44 High Street, #336
44 High Street, Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1072 sqft
Beautiful new rentals in Chester NY. This two bedroom two full bath unit offers so much.
180 LAKESHORE DR
180 Lake Shore Dr, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Cute as a Button! 2 bedroom 1 bath home freshly painted and renovated!
82 Fairview Dr
82 Fairview Drive, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great 2 Bedroom Home In Upper Greenwood Lake Ready To Go! Renovated in 2004! Open Living/Dining Room w/ Plush Carpeting! Kitchen w/ Plenty Of Cabinet & Counter Space! Close To School & State Park!
7220 Richmond Rd
7220 Richmond Road, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Open Living/Dining Room Plus A Roomy Kitchen! Master Bedroom With Expansive Walk-In Closet Plus A Second Bedroom With Closet! Full Hall Bath With Walk-In Shower & New Stackable Washer/Dryer In Closet! 3 Heat Pump Units For Heating/Cooling! Bald
7204 Richmond Rd
7204 Richmond Road, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
957 sqft
Welcome To This Lovely Alexandria Main Floor 2 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Condominium In Building 7 Of Bald Eagle Commons, An Active 55+ Adult Community! This One Cannot Be Missed! Open Living/Dining Room Plus A Roomy Kitchen! Master Bedroom With
