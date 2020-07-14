/
11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Warwick, NY
22 Spring Street
22 Spring Street, Warwick, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
Second floor apartment over Fratello's restaurant, nice village location, close to shops, restaurants and bus stop.
849 E SHORE RD
849 East Shore Road, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Lakefront rental on east shore offering beautiful sunsets and lake views. Wood floors in main living area. One bedroom on main level plus large loft bedroom. Lakeside deck and dock. Property offers some privacy.
1850 Lakes Road
1850 Dutch Hollow Road, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1392 sqft
Large Fully renovated second floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit with large EIK. Upgraded energy star appliances. Tenant pays for utilities, 1 parking space provided with unit. Centrally local near all shops and transportation.
180 LAKESHORE DR
180 Lake Shore Dr, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Cute as a Button! 2 bedroom 1 bath home freshly painted and renovated!
447 LAKESIDE
447 Lakeside Rd, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
ADORABLE LOG CABIN READY TO MOVE IN! PLENTY OF STORAGE SPACE, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH HALF BATH, LARGE KITCHEN, BEDROOMS ARE ON THE FIRST FLOOR.
3 Fourth Road
3 Fourth Road, Greenwood Lake, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
961 sqft
Private house with Lake and beach access through Wah-Ta-Wah Park. Private partially fenced backyard. Beautiful cathedral ceilings w/skylights in foyer/office area. Eat-in kitchen with pantry and sliding glass doors to deck.
860 BURNT MEADOW
860 Burnt Meadow Road, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
8 MONTH RENTAL SEPT 1-APRIL 30. TENANT PAYS UTILITIES. NO PETS. COMPLETELY FURNISHED. ADORABLE COTTAGE IN THE WOODS! STONE FPLC, NEW KITCHEN, NEW BATH, ALL APPLICANCES INCL. SUPER PRIVATE. 8 MONTH RENTAL ONLY. FULLY FURNISHED.
Chester
44 High Street, #336
44 High Street, Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1072 sqft
Beautiful new rentals in Chester NY. This two bedroom two full bath unit offers so much.
7204 Richmond Rd
7204 Richmond Road, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
957 sqft
Welcome To This Lovely Alexandria Main Floor 2 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Condominium In Building 7 Of Bald Eagle Commons, An Active 55+ Adult Community! This One Cannot Be Missed! Open Living/Dining Room Plus A Roomy Kitchen! Master Bedroom With
Goshen
208 Greenwich Avenue
208 Greenwich Avenue, Goshen, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1440 sqft
Newly renovated 2 Bedroom apartment in Goshen close to shopping, restaurants, parks, and transportation to NYC.
Chester
1507 Whispering Hills Drive
1507 Whispering Hls, Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1086 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED UNIT!!! New Kitchen with Granite Counter Top and Stainless Steel Appliances! New Bathrooms! Freshly Painted Throughout Entire Unit! Living Room with Fireplace! Whispering Hills is located close to the major highway with direct