2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:02 PM
17 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chester, NY
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
Chester
2 Units Available
Knollcrest Village
300 Knollcrest Ln, Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1044 sqft
Welcome to Knollcrest Apartments! Our beautifully landscaped community is close to NYC transportation and convenient to shopping and restaurants. Please call today to make Knollcrest Apartments your new home!
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Chester
1 Unit Available
44 High Street, #336
44 High Street, Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1072 sqft
Beautiful new rentals in Chester NY. This two bedroom two full bath unit offers so much.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Walton Park
1 Unit Available
107 Highland Avenue
107 Highland Avenue, Walton Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
912 sqft
A very clean, spacious, and totally renovated ranch home is now for rent in the center of Monroe town - This home is offering 2 great size bedrooms, spacious living room with fresh paint and layout kitchen and dining area.
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
Maybrook
2 Units Available
Autumn Acres
201-203 Country Club Drive, Maybrook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
960 sqft
Welcome Autumn Acres Apartments which has been planned and designed with a philosophy of quality and service for residents.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
8 Chestnut Street
8 Chestnut Street, Greenwood Lake, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
792 sqft
Cozy village home within walking distance to everything. Fenced yard & off-street parking. Tenant pays for all utilities & services (natural gas, electricity, water/sewer, lawn maintenance, snow plowing, garbage).
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Harriman
1 Unit Available
23 Lexington Hills Road
23 Lexington Hills Road, Harriman, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo for rent w/ fireplace and community pool! 950 square feet w/ entry, living room w/ fire place and door to patio, dining area, kitchen w/ new stainless steel appliances and back splash, master bedroom w/ full master
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
100 Hillside Drive
100 Hillside Drive, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
Two bedrooms and one bathroom condo located in the Goshen Central School District. Brand New Stove, Washer, Dryer, and Two new wall air conditioners. The rent includes water. Close to shops and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1850 Lakes Road
1850 Dutch Hollow Road, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1392 sqft
Knock Knock Welcome to Monroe...Come see this beautiful newly renovated unit . 1st Floor, Large 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath.. All new energy star Samsung Appliances. Huge Backyard Space, Parking Space included with Unit.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Washingtonville
1 Unit Available
106 Cartwheel Court
106 Cartwheel Court, Washingtonville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1112 sqft
FIRST FLOOR updated 2 bedroom condo in excellent condition. Recently renovated with newer eat in kitchen, two full bedrooms each with double closets, two full baths, dining area, slider to patio. Updated gleaming flooring throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Mechanicstown
1 Unit Available
15 Kensington Way
15 Kensington Way, Mechanicstown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1115 sqft
Feels like home. BEAUTIFUL spacious 2/3 bedroom Townhouse style unit boasts many upgrades. No upstairs or downstairs neighbors. Lovely kitchen, living room/dining combo with sliders to patio overlooking the lake.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1101 Route 17
1101 New York Highway 17, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1056 sqft
"BRAND NEW EVERYTHING" - Looking for Luxury Living near Tuxedo? A lifestyle with convenience yet near the outdoors and the wilderness trails of NY at the same time? Welcome to 1101 Route 17 in Southfields.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
22 Woody Trail
22 Woody Trail, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1531 sqft
TWO BEDROOMS , OFFICE, AND DEN. HUGE GREAT ROOM INCLUDES LIVING ROOM/KITCHEN, DINING , ENTRANCE ROOM. TWO FULL BATHS,DECKS UPSTAIRS AND DOWN,. OUTDOOR FIREPLACE, LAKE VIEWS, WALK TO BEACH AND WALK TO NYC BUS STOP.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
720 Jersey Avenue
720 Jersey Avenue, Greenwood Lake, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2556 sqft
Two, possibly three, fully renovated home is conveniently located in the middle of the village of Greenwood Lake. Walk to school, library, NYC bus and Village Beach on Orange County's largest lake. Swim and boat in the summer.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Mechanicstown
1 Unit Available
10 Kensington Way
10 Kensington Way, Mechanicstown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1115 sqft
Relax and enjoy with a beautiful lakefront view cross the road to the unit. Two bedrooms, One and half bathrooms townhouse at Water Edge l in Middletown. Washer and Dryer in Unit.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Middletown
1 Unit Available
79 Ruth Court
79 Ruth Court, Middletown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1126 sqft
NO BROKER FEE -- saves you over $137 per month. 2 bedroom 2 full bath rental with loft and storage room and NEW CARPET for $1,650.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Middletown
1 Unit Available
222 Ruth Court
222 Ruth Court, Middletown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1049 sqft
Spacious and bright condo rental has 2 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, a galley kitchen with pantry and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, and a FULL SIZED WASHER/DRYER directly in the home. BONUS SPACE LOFT can be used as home office, playroom or den.
Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
3 Fourth Road
3 Fourth Road, Greenwood Lake, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
961 sqft
Private house with Lake and beach access through Wah-Ta-Wah Park. Private partially fenced backyard. Beautiful cathedral ceilings w/skylights in foyer/office area. Eat-in kitchen with pantry and sliding glass doors to deck.
